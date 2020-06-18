Georgetown boys' basketball's Darrell Gardner officially signs with Coker University

GEORGETOWN -- All the hard work has finally paid off for one young Bulldog.
Georgetown High School varsity boys’ basketball senior guard Darrell Gardner signed to play basketball at Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina next season in a special signing ceremony in the Georgetown High gym on Thursday, June 18.
“It was a family atmosphere,” Gardner said on why he chose Coker. “The coaches recruited me hard and were consistent throughout the whole process.”
Gardner gives a lot of credit to his coaches and teammates for getting as far as he has.
“(Head) coach (Alvin) Walker and (assistant) coach (Eric) Sparkman helped me each day in practice and pushed me to the best I could be,” Gardner said. “My teammates pushed me as well.”
Gardner is ready to play at the college level.
“I just want to get back on the court really and play at the next level,” Gardner said when asked what he’s most looking forward to about playing at Coker. “It’ll be an adjustment but I’m excited about taking the next step in my journey.”
Gardner has been keeping in shape while social distancing due to COVID-19.
“I’ve still been running four miles each morning,” he said. “I work out in the backyard and work on ball handling. I’ve been doing push-ups and sit-ups and since the YMCA opened back up, I train there as well.”
Walker is extremely proud of Gardner.
“It’s great,” Walker said. “He’ll get an education and do something he loves to do. He’s a basketball-holic. He loves to play.”
Walker is happy that Gardner picked Coker.
“It’s a nice school,” Walker said. “It’s a nice size. It’s a good fit for him. It’s not too far from home.”
Walker also lauded Gardner’s academic abilities.
“He’s well-rounded,” Walker said. “I don’t know if you can be any more well-rounded than Darrell. He’s on student council, he’s in clubs and has had the highest GPA since he came on the team. We had a little bit of competition (with that). He’s an everyday child. I’m so proud of him and I hope nothing but the best for him.”