Georgetown and South Strand area baseball players shine in 'Seniors Last Swing'

MYRTLE BEACH – One last time on the diamond as high-schoolers.
Baseball players from high schools around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were invited to play in ‘Seniors Last Swing’ at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, on Friday, June 26.
Originally scheduled for June 23 and 24, the baseball two games were postponed to Friday as a doubleheader due to weather.
The second game of the night, Team 3 against Team 4, featured players from the Georgetown and South Strand areas on both sides, as well as a few other areas: Team 3 was composed of players from St. James High, Waccamaw High and Myrtle Beach High, while Team 4 was comprised of athletes from Georgetown High, Conway High, Green Sea Floyds High and North Myrtle Beach High.
Team 3 ended up emerging victorious, 8-3, thanks in large part to St. James starting pitcher Shawn Taylor, who recorded two strikeouts and only allowed one hit in three innings pitched. Taylor also had two hits on offense.
“It was an amazing experience getting to play with the local kids from the area and wrap up our high school careers and lace up one more time with the people we grew up with our whole lives,” Taylor said.
Taylor had been playing in the Beach Collegiate Baseball League before Seniors Last Swing, so he was able to get into the flow of the game easier than others.
“I’ve been getting innings in, so for me, it wasn’t new,” Taylor said. “Other guys said it felt weird not playing for so long. Playing with high school kids again was like the old days.”
Myrtle Beach pitcher Ethan Brown recorded five strikeouts and a run in three innings of work, and Waccamaw pitcher Jack Diamond recorded two strikeouts and gave up two hits, and two runs, one of them earned, in one inning on the mound.
On offense for Team 3, St. James’ Marshall Freeman led the way with two hits and a run batted in. Waccamaw’s Will Brackett also recorded two hits, and Diamond, Waccamaw’s Zach Saxton and St. James’ Nikko Andre all recorded a hit and an RBI.
For Team 4, Green Sea Floyds’ Guage Tyler led the offense with a double and an RBI. Team 4’s only other two hits were from North Myrtle Beach’s Colton Kingston and Green Sea Floyds’ Kahle Watson.
On the mound, Conway starting pitcher Jeremy Jones recorded three strikeouts and gave up two walks, two hits and two runs, both of them earned, in one inning of work. In relief, Green Sea Floyds’ Ethan Damron gave up two walks, two hits and an earned run in an inning of work. In three innings toeing the rubber, Georgetown’s Grant Hall recorded a strikeout while also giving up two walks, five hits and three runs, two of them earned. Green Sea Floyds’ Anwain Graham closed out the game for Team 4 with a strikeout, two walks, two hits and two runs, one of them earned.
The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Jones walked Myrtle beach’s Derek McPherson with the bases loaded to put Team 3 up 1-0. The next batter, Saxton, hit a double to score Waccamaw pinch runner Cam Burgess to make it 2-0.
Team 3 extended its lead in the second inning when Freeman plated Brackett with a single to make it 3-0.
In the third inning, Waccamaw’s Billy Ackershoek scored on a Team 4 fielding error to make it 4-0.
Team 3 padded its lead in the fifth inning when Saxton scored on a wild pitch and Andre scored St. James teammate Taylor with a single to make it 6-0.
Team 4 finally got on the board in the top of the sixth inning when Graham scored on a throwing error to second base to make it 6-1.
However, Team 3 got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning when Diamond grounded out to score Burgess and Ackershoek grounded out to score Myrtle Beach’s Matt Carom to make it 8-1.
Team 4 got two runs back in the seventh when Watson scored on a fielding error and Green Sea Floyds’ Lucas McDowell scored on a Tyler double to make it 8-3, but it was too little, too late.