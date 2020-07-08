Four Chants Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Coastal Carolina women’s golf had a total of four Chanticleers recognized as 2019-20 WGCA All-American Scholars, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced recently.
Sophomores Caitlin Evans-Brand, Jenjira Jinangkul, and Tiffany Arafi along with freshman Heidrun Hlynsdottir were all recognized for their work in the classroom.
It is the second-straight All-American Scholar honor for Jinangkul and Arafi who both received the academic accolade last season in 2018-19.
Evans-Brand played in all five tournaments in her first season at CCU last year. She was third on the team with a 74.00 stroke average on the year and turned in a team-best six rounds of par or better on the year. She was the top Chant performer twice, placing seventh overall at the Princess Anne Invitational in October and finishing in a tie for 21st overall at The Moon Golf Invitational in February before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She earned a spot on the President’s List (4.0 GPA) in the 2020 spring semester while working towards her degree in sociology.
Like Evans-Brand, Jinangkul played in all five events for the Chanticleers in the shortened season. She led the team with a 73.73 stroke average and totaled three rounds of par or better on the year. The top finisher for CCU in two events, she placed in a tie for 12th at the Lady Paladin Invitational and recorded the Chants’ lone top-five individual finish on the season with a fourth-place showing at the Palmetto Intercollegiate in October.
Jinangkul was a member of the Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher) in the 2019 fall semester and was named to the President’s List (4.0 GPA) for the 2020 spring term.
Arafi was second on the team with a 73.87 season stroke average last season, playing in all five events for the Chanticleers before the season was canceled. She carded five rounds of par or better on the year and recorded a top-10 finish with a seventh-place showing at the Palmetto Intercollegiate in October. She was also the top CCU performer in the fall season opener at the Glass City Invitational in September and was the second-best golfer in the lineup in three of the other four tournaments on the year.
Like both Evans-Brand and Jinangkul, Arafi earned a spot on the President’s List (4.0 GPA) for the 2020 spring semester.
Hylnsdottir played in four of the Chants’ five events on the year, all four coming in the 2019 fall season. She posted a 75.83 season stroke average over 12 rounds of play and finished tied for the top CCU golfer in her intercollegiate debut with a 40th-place finish at the Glass City Invitational in September.
The first-year Chant was a member of the Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher) for both the 2019 fall and 2020 spring semesters.
With the four honorees, Coastal Carolina’s women’s golf program has had four or more representatives named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team every year since 2015 and at least one student-athlete named to the team every year since 2004.
A total of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
