Founders Group to allow walking throughout the year

Golfers that want a little more exercise on their next trip to Myrtle Beach will have the option to walk at any Founders Group International course.
Layouts such as TPC Myrtle Beach, King’s North, Pine Lakes and Pawleys Plantation are now allowing golfers to walk throughout the year. The impetus to permit walking was borne out of the enhanced sanitation protocols FGI has implemented to battle COVID-19.
Founders Group, Myrtle Beach’s largest golf course ownership group, saw improved pace of play after the implementation of the COVID protocols, which wasn’t surprising given the move to single-rider carts and reduction in play. But there were significant numbers of walkers interspersed with the carts and everyone routinely played in less than four hours.
“As rounds increase in the peak seasons, pace of play may naturally slow but walking won’t be the reason,” said Steve Mays, president of Founders Group International. “We certainly anticipate the majority of players will choose to ride in a cart, but for golfers that want to walk — for exercise, for social distancing, or they prefer to play that way — we don’t want to deny them the opportunity. Walking has long been a part of the fabric of the game, and that’s a tradition we are happy to help continue here in Myrtle Beach.”
Founders Collection courses include Aberdeen Country Club, Grande Dunes, Litchfield Country Club, Long Bay Golf Club, King’s North, West Course and SouthCreek at Myrtle Beach National, PineHills and Palmetto courses at Myrtlewood, Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Pine Lakes Country Club, River Club, River Hills Golf Club, TPC Myrtle Beach, Tradition Club, Wild Wing Plantation, Willbrook Plantation, and World Tour Golf Links.
Golfers that want to walk will be responsible for carrying their bag or bringing a pull cart. The cost of play won’t be affected by a player’s decision to walk.
For more information on the Myrtle Beach golf scene, go to www.MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.
About Founders Group International
Founders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 21 golf courses (405 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America’s seaside golf capital.
Those courses include Pine Lakes Country Club, the “granddaddy” of Myrtle Beach area courses; TPC Myrtle Beach, host site of the 2019 NCAA Division I men’s golf regional and Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship; and Grande Dunes Resort Club, home of the Grande Dunes Golf Performance Center.
FGI administers www.MBN.com, a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlet Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI’s assets, including “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.
More information about Founders Group International is available at www.foundersgroupinternational.com, www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.