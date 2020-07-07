Former Carvers Bay standout athlete Stephon Greene enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Time for a change.
Former standout Carvers Bay High School football and basketball player Stephon Greene entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on June 24. Greene attended Concord University, a Division II school in Athens, West Virginia, last season, where he was on the football team as a redshirt freshman wide receiver.
Greene wants Concord to know that there are no hard feelings.
“It’s nothing against the school,” he said. “I just need a change of environment. I felt like I needed to be somewhere else.”
There was also a big coaching change that helped sway Greene’s decision.
“The entire coaching staff got fired that recruited me,” he said. “That was another factor to me leaving.”
Some of these coaches included head coach Paul Price, offensive coordinator Josh Zettergren, wide receivers coach Adam Shaker and defensive coordinator Kevin Elliott. All of them were let go after the 2018 season, the season before Greene arrived there, except for Elliott, who was let go after the 2019 season.
Greene also wanted to play basketball at Concord, but an injury prevented him from doing so.
“I tore my lateral meniscus in December and had to have surgery so I had no chance to try out or work out with the basketball team,” Greene said. “It happened when we were doing drills. We were doing seated butt-rolls and I hopped up and something popped in my left knee. I couldn’t walk or bend my knee. I was on crutches for three weeks before I went to the hospital to have an MRI.”
Greene decided that when he transfers, he wants to only play basketball.
“I got a new perspective and felt like I should be playing basketball,” he said. “There’s something leading me toward basketball. I think it’s the best way for me to become successful. I like basketball more than football; that’s another reason I’m going for just basketball now.”
During Greene’s senior season for the Carvers Bay basketball team, he averaged 17.7 points and seven rebounds per game. That season (2019), he was named a North-South All-Star, made All-State, was the 2A Region Player of the Year, was 1st Team All-Region and was a Preseason Top 5 Senior. He also made All-State in 2017 and 2018 and was on the 2018 2A state runner-up team.
Greene still has four years of eligibility remaining for football and basketball and is eligible to return to Concord if he chooses. He is available for transfer using the one-time transfer rule per NCAA certification. He will also not have to sit out a season if he does not transfer up to Division I.
Greene is currently weighing his options of where he should play this upcoming season.
“I have a list and I’ll narrow it down,” he said. “I’ll see what’s a good fit. I’ll have a (shorter) list together pretty soon.”