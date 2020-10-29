CBHS, GHS volleyball raise more than $300 for breast cancer treatment

HEMINGWAY — Doing the most good for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, that's what it's all about.

The Carvers Bay High School varsity volleyball team ended its regular season with a bang on Oct. 22 when it hosted its annual Dig Pink Breast Cancer Awareness match against Georgetown High School.

The match was rescheduled from Oct. 8 due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Georgetown High School varsity volleyball team.

Leading up to the match, fans of both teams had a “Breast Cancer Battle," where both sides raised money to donate to the Tidelands Health Francis B. Ford Cancer Treatment Center to help breast cancer patients who may not be able to afford treatment. Carvers Bay High raised $167.86, while Georgetown High raised $141, for a total of $308.86.

“We like to teach our athletes more than a sport,” Lady Bears head coach Kimberly Baker said. “Learning to give back to our community and have compassion for others is a lifelong lesson we hope to instill.”

Carvers Bay also recognized Patricia Graham, Linda Cribb and Jackie Harrelson at the match, all of whom are breast cancer survivors and have children or grandchildren who have played for the Carvers Bay volleyball team or attended the school.

“Georgetown and Carvers Bay have been doing this annual Dig Pink game, and it’s perfect because together we can honor fellow Georgetown County women in our communities who are breast cancer survivors,” Baker said.

Carvers Bay won the match in straight sets.

It was also Senior Night for Carvers Bay, and the Lady Bears honored senior right side hitter Tabbitha Powell and senior middle hitter Jameeyiah Daniels.

Unfortunately for the Lady Bears, their season came to end on Tuesday when they fell to Branchville in the first round of the 1A state playoffs, 25-6, 25-9, 25-18.

The Lady Bulldogs did not qualify for the playoffs.