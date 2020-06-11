Carvers Bay's Jykeim Deas re-recognized for making SCBCA 2A All-State Team

Making Carvers Bay proud.
Carvers Bay High School senior guard Jykeim Deas was named to the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team back on Feb. 19 and was re-recognized on May 29 as part of the SCBCA 2020 Awards.
“It means a lot, especially knowing where I started and the player I grew into,” Deas said. “It’s something I wanted for a minute. There were players who came before me who wanted it and didn’t get it. They were greater players in my eyes and they didn’t achieve it, so this is big for me.”
Deas averaged 14.1 points per game last season and led the Bears to the first round of the 2A state playoffs, where they fell to Allendale-Fairfax, 74-42.
Deas actually came off the bench for half the season, which is unusual for a player who receives an accolade like this.
“At the beginning of the season I was starting,” Deas said. ‘But after an injury, I was coming off the bench. I helped my team grow. My younger teammates could get the full experience. I put myself on the bench because I felt like that’s where I needed to be to help us grow as a team.”
Deas credits his teammates, head coach Jeff Mezzatesta and assistant coaches Leonard Brockington, Eric Haas, Dewayne Wilson and Eric Greene for helping him develop into the player he is today.
“When I first came in 10th grade, my playing time was shaky,” he said. “The players before me helped me a lot. Coach Mezz(atesta) stayed on me the most. Coach He wouldn’t leave the gym some nights until he knew I was satisfied. He would take time out of being home with his family to make sure I was good. They were transforming me from a young player to one that could bloom and blossom.”
Deas will also announce in the next couple weeks where he will be playing college basketball next season.
“He has an opportunity to keep playing after high school,” Mezzatesta said. “The most important thing is an education.”
Mezzatesta had nothing but praise for Deas.
“He learned from the state runner-up team,” Mezzatesta said. “He’s a tremendous shooter. He’s a wonderful young man and a great human being. He has a smile that will light up a room.”
Mezzatesta was also happy with how willing Deas was to help put the team in any way he could.
“He’s a 2, which was frustrating for him because I played him as a 1 to a 3 this year,” Mezzatesta said. “This year he also ended up coming off the bench. He said ‘It’s not because I’m not doing well, but so I can see everything.’ Usually an all-state player is a starter, and he did start half the season, but he enjoyed being the first off the bench. We were young with only four to five seniors. He made our bench longer if a young cat wasn’t living up to his expectations. He was a three-year varsity letterman playing the role of continuing the program as an assistant coach. He didn’t like confrontation and he didn’t want to be a captain. None of it was making sense but he embraced it.”
Mezzatesta is glad Deas will potentially keep two traditions going for Carvers Bay.
“We’ve had 10 to 12 All-States in a row,” Mezzatesta said. “I’m really proud of him for continuing the tradition of 2A All-State. He would (also) be the 19th or 20th player to continue their playing career to come from Carvers Bay. He’s a good kid and will land on his feet wherever he goes.”