Carvers Bay's DaShawn Snow scores key big-man TD in non-conference win

HEMINGWAY — Everyone loves a big man touchdown.

Carvers Bay senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman DaShawn Snow was happy to oblige against Hannah-Pamplico at Big Bear Stadium Thursday night — but the way he did it is especially rare.

With 6:04 to go in the game and his team clinging to a 14-12 lead after a Raiders touchdown, Snow turned what could’ve been a catastrophic play for the Bears into one of the most exciting touchdowns on the Hammock Coast this season.

On the ensuing kickoff after the Raiders’ score, Bears junior wide receiver/defensive back Tevin Young fumbled the ball on the kickoff return, but Snow was Johnny on the spot, picking the ball up off the rain-soaked turf and returning it 70 yards for a Bears touchdown, putting Carvers Bay up 20-12.

“It felt good,” Snow said. “I contributed to the team, helped the team come out with a win.”

Snow hadn't forgotten a second of his trip to the house.

“I went to block when he was coming around, and I had seen somebody knock the ball out of his (Young’s) hands,” he said. “So I scooped it up and realized it was my chance to score.”

Instead of the Raiders having the ball deep in Bears territory down by 2 if they had fallen on the ball, Snow’s touchdown put the Bears up 8 with just over six minutes to go, and Carvers Bay ultimately won the game 27-20.

“It definitely shifted momentum,” Snow said. “Helped us gain momentum, helped us win.”

Bears head coach Matthew Richard agreed that it was a massive play in the game.

“It was huge,” Richard said of Snow’s touchdown. “It swung momentum. That time, Hannah-Pamplico really had us on the ropes and (was) throwing haymakers, and he came up big when he saw the ball on the ground.”

Carvers Bay, which is No. 10 in 1A in the state, is now 4-0 overall after winning the non-conference game and is 3-0 in Region IV-1A play, with a big region matchup with Hemingway on Friday at home.

“Just take it game by game, keep our head up,” Snow said. “Don’t underestimate nobody.”