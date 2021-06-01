Carolina Gold Running Club looks to expand reach in Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

GEORGETOWN – Now in its fifth season, the Carolina Gold Running Club is looking to add even more kids to its ranks.

The club, which is open to boys and girls ages 6-18, will hold its third annual meet on June 12 at Georgetown High School, with roughly 500 participants expected so far. The fee is $10 for those who are unattached to the program.

“There are so many people in Georgetown and Williamsburg County that just don’t even know that we exist,” said Katherine Sargent, vice president of the club. “We want to make the program available to as many kids as possible. Being in such a small town like Georgetown, there’s not a lot of things available outside of the school walls, and this is not a part of the school’s program.”

Registration for the program is $125 per child.

The team practices on the track behind Beck Recreational Center at 2030 Church St. in Georgetown. Club head coach Al Barron refers to the track unofficially as Anthuan Maybank Field.

Maybank, a native of Georgetown, won gold in the 1996 Olympics in the 4x400-meter relay in Atlanta, Ga.

The club grew from just six participants in its first year to roughly 30 in five years.

“We went to a youth meet at Myrtle Beach and then I saw how awesome it was, and I said we need to have something like that here in Georgetown,” Barron said.

One notable past participant in the club is former Carvers Bay High School sprinter Melissa Jefferson, who currently competes for Coastal Carolina. She was recently named the Sun Belt Conference’s most outstanding track performer, most outstanding freshman, newcomer of the year and earned all-conference honors for her performance at the Sun Belt outdoor track and field championships on May 15.

Jefferson won three gold medals, was part of three school records and received the most points of any woman at the meet with 22.5.

Participants in the Carolina Gold Running Club will be able to compete in the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics state meet, which will take place at Columbia International University from June 25-27.

Those who qualify for regionals will be able to participate in that event July 8-10 in McDonough, Ga., at McDonough High School, and those who qualify for nationals will be able to participate in that event from July 26-Aug. 1 in Jacksonville, Fla., all under the umbrella of the USATF Junior Olympics.

Christian Sargent, Katherine’s eight-year-old son, participated in the nationals in Sacramento, Calif., in 2019.

Nationals are alternated between the east and west coasts every year, and this year it is on the east coast because competition was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It gives me a good workout and it helps you to be more athletic,” Christian said of participating in the club.

Emmanuel Peterson, a 17-year-old runner on the Georgetown High School track team, likes being able to stay conditioned when school isn’t in session. Tyler George, 11, likes getting to meet new people along with getting a good workout over the summer.

Braxton Haynes, 10, who is in his first season with the program, likes that it helps him prepare for his travel soccer season.

“This club prepares me for stamina and speed,” Haynes said.

Barron hopes that kids across Georgetown and Williamsburg counties will join the program to help build the track community in the area.

“Our kids are our greatest resource,” he said. “Just to see them competing and having fun, just to see them getting better each and every single day (is great) … Track and field sometimes gets not as much attention, but it’s so important and so helpful in helping them with those other sports as well. If you can run, you can be good at this. If you can jump, you can be good at this.”