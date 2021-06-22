Andrews softball's Faith Callaway snags handful of awards, honors

ANDREWS – Andrews softball standout Faith Callaway has received just about every award a high school player can collect.

Callaway, a shortstop and pitcher, was named the Region 7-AA Player of the Year and a member of the all-region team. She made the Class AA All-State team and was selected to play in the North-South All-Star series.

“It shows all my hard work that I’ve done and just finally getting what I finally deserve (with) all the practice and hard work I put in,” Callaway said. “It means a lot because I’ve been doubted before, I’ve been put down. I’ve worked really hard for where I am, and receiving those awards, I just feel like it shows everyone all I’ve done.”

She wasn’t the only Yellow Jacket to earn all-state honors as teammate Savannah Moore also received the nod.

“I think it’s really cool that another player from Andrews got all-state, that we were both good enough to get it,” Callaway said. “Andrews is a very small town and whoever can get those accolades, it’s just a high achievement for anyone.”

Callaway said she is most proud of winning region player of the year.

In the first game of the North-South All-star doubleheader, Callaway recorded an RBI and then a run by stealing home, helping lead the South team to a 2-0 victory.

“It was really fun,” Callaway said. “I got to play with a bunch of girls that I played travel ball with. They were on my team from the bigger schools like 5A.”

Offensively this season, Callaway posted a batting average of .466, an on-base percentage of .617, a .741 slugging percentage, knocked in 17 runs, scored 37 runs, belted two homers and stole 28 bases.

On the mound, she posted a 6-0 record in 17 games and pitched over 49 innings.

She led the region with 64 strikeouts, the second highest total in the region was 35. She finished the season with a 1.84 earned run average.

Though she was primarily a shortstop with pitching being her secondary position, she also saw action at second base and catcher this year.

“Over the course that I have coached her, I think she’s played every position,” Andrews softball head coach Mary Ellen Morris said.

Morris is proud of the growth she has seen from Callaway throughout her high school years.

“She has made such growth in the time that I’ve coached her, not only athletically but also leadership-wise,” Morris said. “She’s become a key leader for our team and she was asked to do some pretty hard things this year … but she’s so athletic that she can just get up there and do it and be extremely successful.”

Callaway will look to continue that athleticism when she starts her first year with Limestone University softball in Gaffney next year.

“On a scale of 1 to 10? I mean, shoot, 11,” Callaway said when asked how excited she is about playing for the Saints. “I’m very excited that I can continue playing ball. I mean, I’ve played it all my life. I love the sport, so I’m very excited to meet new people, have a team. A lot of kids go to college and they don’t really know anyone. I mean, I have a whole team waiting on me.”