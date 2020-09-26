Andrews' comeback bid comes up short in 28-20 opening loss to Marion

ANDREWS — The Andrews High School football team braved a thunderstorm and COVID-19 restrictions in their first game of the 2020 season.

However, the Yellow Jackets’ fourth-quarter comeback bid fell a little short, and the Swamp Foxes went back home to Marion happy with a 28-20 win.

“Definitely pleased with not quitting and fighting back and just not giving up,” Andrews head coach Scott Durham said. “I mean, that says a lot. But you can’t dig a hole like that against a good football team and expect to win.”

Andrews was down 28-6 late in the quarter after Marion senior running back Qualiek Crawford ran in a 1-yard touchdown. However, the Swamp Foxes’ 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful when senior running back Ky’heim Bethea ran short of the goal line with 1:46 to go in the third.

Andrews started its furious comeback late in the fourth quarter, beginning with a 50-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Eli Durham to senior wide receiver RJ Giles.

“RJ Giles made some nice plays,” Coach Durham said.

Senior fullback Keshaun Williams ran in a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 28-14 with 5:17 to go in the game.

After an unsuccessful onside kick, the Yellow Jacket defense came up big, forcing a Marion punt.

Andrews capitalized on getting another opportunity when junior fullback Keshaun Williams broke off a 51-yard run to set the Yellow Jackets up at the Swamp Fox 9-yard-line.

“Keshaun Williams plays his heart out every time he goes out there,” Coach Durham said. “I thought he played well, he played hard, he played with great effort.”

Senior running back Franklin Grant capped off the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. Grant, who normally wears No. 12, wore No. 18 Friday night in honor of the late Elijah Cox, who would have been a senior at Andrews this year but was tragically killed in a car accident two years ago. Coach Durham said a different player will wear No. 18 every week in his honor.

Following the Grant touchdown, Andrews went for two but was unsuccessful after Eli Durham’s pass to junior wide receiver Ethan Cannon fell incomplete, leaving the score at 28-20 with 1:17 to go.

Following another unsuccessful onside kick by the Yellow Jackets, Marion was able to run the clock out after getting a first down.

“We’ve got a long way to go; a lot of work to do,” Coach Durham said. “We’ve got a whole lot of getting better to do, particularly on both lines of scrimmage.”

Marion is 1-0 overall and in Region VII-2A, while Andrews is now 0-1 overall and in region play.

Coach Durham doesn’t think the rain played a factor in his team’s performance.

“I don’t think the weather had anything to do with this game,” he said. “We just got beat up front. They were the tougher team, they were the more physical team and it showed. That’s all it boils down to.”

Next week, Andrews will play at Mullins, who was idle this week.

“I mean obviously, it helps,” Coach Durham said on his team having a game under its belt going in. “We had a scrimmage and a jamboree (as well) and they haven’t gone against anybody, (but) ultimately it just comes down to how you play. (They have) talent, obviously, they’re very athletic; they have close to 50 kids on the roster. They…definitely don’t have any linemen playing on both sides of the ball, so depth (is) a factor; we’re a little thin up front.

“So I don’t know that it really helps us or hurts us. We’re going to go into the Mullins game blind, no film, and we just got to prepare best we can and hopefully play a little better.”