Special primary election for Georgetown City Council to take place on Feb. 9

GEORGETOWN — A special primary election for a Georgetown City Council seat takes place on Feb. 9, with Sheldon Butts, Ricky Ferdon and Ronald McInnis competing for the Democrat spot on the ticket. The winner will run against Republican nominee Jonathan Angner on April 13 for former city council member Rudolph Bradley’s spot, who died in November after battling a “lengthy illness.”

Council member Al Joseph said that voter turnout will likely be “dismally low,” not only because it is a local election, but because it's a special election, too.

Despite this, Joseph thinks people should vote because city council members are charged with looking out for the well-being of Georgetown, and the citizens should have a say in who makes those decisions.

“When you have seven people on council, six council members and a mayor, that are charged to look out for the well being of the city and the residents of Georgetown, I think it's very important that those residents be involved in that process,” Joseph said. “I think it's important that their voice be heard.”

Whomever wins the general election in April will serve until 2022, when Bradley’s term would have expired, and then will have to run again if they wish to keep their seat. City council members each serve four-year terms, and serve with five other council members plus the mayor.