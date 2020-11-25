You are the owner of this article.
top story

Sending ‘pawliday’ cheer: Saint Frances Animal Center debuts cards featuring kid artists

  • Updated
Saint Frances Pawliday Cards

Saint Frances Animal Center pawliday card artists Tony, Bri, Kylie, Mason, Quinn and Dr. Morgan Lowry. Provided photo

GEORGETOWN — It’s the “pawliday” season and Saint Frances Animal Center has debuted its first year of holiday cards that feature local children artists.

The proceeds will benefit programs at the nonprofit animal shelter. A pack of 10 cards is sold for $15 — two packs could feed one dog for a month and three could spay or neuter, vaccinate, deworm and microchip one cat, said Dr. Morgan Lowry, board of director secretary at Saint Frances.

“The sale of one packet can do a lot for these animals,” Lowry said. “I’m delighted for Saint Frances and proud and grateful for the kids who volunteered their time and donated their talents for this. I think it really represents the heart of Saint Frances.”

Saint Frances Pawliday Cards

Kitty Lights, a pawliday card for Saint Frances Animal Center, was created by Bri, 12. 

Children under 12 could submit original artwork of furry friends and holiday scenes. After receiving 18 submissions, the board of directors, core volunteers and employees voted on the top seven submissions.

“These cards literally represent Saint Frances,” Lowry said, adding the designs were done in different mediums and have holiday wishes inside.

Lowry said she is thrilled the plan finally came to fruition after wanting to create the cards three years ago, but hurricanes during the fall put a damper on their plans.

Pawliday cards may be purchased at the shelter or online by emailing Pawlidaycards@gmail.com. The cards are also on sale at the Joggling Board, at 11096 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island, Woof Gang Bakery at 10659 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island, and Purr & Pour Cat Cafe, at 908 Front St. in Georgetown.

Saint Frances Pawliday Cards

Peaceful Gifts, a pawliday card by 12-year-old Quinn, says, "May your heart be filled with all the joys of the season."

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

Hannah Strong covers education in Horry and Georgetown counties. She is a native of Pawleys Island and graduate of Winthrop University. In her free time, she likes to read, surf and cook.

