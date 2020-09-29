Second body recovered after 3-day search for missing boaters in Georgetown County

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has recovered a second man’s body from the Sampit River near Carroll Campbell Marina, ending a nearly three-day search for two boaters that were reported missing at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Kensley Johnson, 33, was recovered on Tuesday, following the Monday discovery of Marquis Mickel, 35. The two were cousins.

Autopsies have been requested by Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.

On Monday, the GCSO had identified an “area of interest,” which allowed the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to utilize its dive team in an attempt to recover the bodies.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The 13.5-foot jon boat that Johnson and Mickel had utilized was found nearby.

The recovery effort was a multi-agency effort, with the Coast Guard, DNR, Georgetown City Fire Department, Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown County Fire and EMS, Midway Fire Rescue, and Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Department all contributing to the search.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.