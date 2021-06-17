You are the owner of this article.
Second arrest made in May double homicide of Georgetown elderly man and woman

Georgetown County Sheriff car
All Citizen's Review Board meetings will be open to the public and held on the last Wednesday of every month at the sheriff’s office at 430 N. Fraser St. in Georgetown.

 Richard Caines/Post and Courier Myrtle Beach

GEORGETOWN — A second person was arrested in connection with the May murder of an elderly man and woman in Georgetown County, with the first suspect remaining behind bars at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Deputies responded to 118 Graham Road on May 22 in reference to two deceased individuals located by neighbors conducting a welfare check. The victims, later identified as Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr., were found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads, according to authorities.

Two suspects from Georgetown County were later identified, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 29, and his girlfriend, Alecia Renee Childers, 31. Childers was arrested on June 16 in connection with the incident, police said.

Alecia Renee Childers

Alecia Renee Childers mugshot. Provided/GCSO

Woodruff was located and arrested in Williamsburg County on May 25. He remains at the detention center in Kingstree, facing charges of attempted murder for allegedly “bludgeoning” Childers in the head, hours after the double murder occurred in Georgetown.

Childers survived the assault, and as she recuperated from her injuries, originally cooperated with law enforcement. But as evidence surfaced and her responsibility became more apparent, she fled, according to police.

Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders, according to authorities.

Ryan O'Neil Woodruff mugshot

Ryan O'Neil Woodruff mugshot. Provided/WCDC

Investigators and agents from SLED were able to locate Childers in the Rose Hill community and take her into custody without incident. She was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing on two counts of murder, police said.

Richard Caines covers courts and other topics in Horry and Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

