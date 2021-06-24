Santee Cooper, Central Electric agree to buy power from Georgetown solar farm

GEORGETOWN — In April, Georgetown County Council approved a 2,500-acre solar farm off of Saints Delight Road, and Santee Cooper and its biggest wholesale customer have now taken the next step to make it a reality.

In separate announcements, the Moncks Corner-based utility and Central Electric Cooperative announced June 23 the purchase of new power from four statewide solar projects, amounting to 425 megawatts.

The power will be added to the Santee Cooper system in 2023, and the largest project among the four is in Georgetown County, at 200 megawatts.

The two-pronged project called Lambert I and Lambert II is being developed by Nashville-based Silicon Ranch, which describes itself as one of the largest independent power producers in the country. It is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023.

At 425 megawatts, or about 40 percent of the solar capacity currently installed in South Carolina, Santee Cooper said the deal expands its solar energy commitments drastically. The other three projects are in Aiken, Williamsburg and Dorchester counties, all amounting to 75 megawatts each.

“We are incredibly pleased to be working with an excellent group of solar developers as we transform our power supply to one that is significantly more sustainable and less expensive," said Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall in the press release.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Silicon Ranch said it was attracted to this specific plot because of its ability to support the necessary infrastructure, its environmental makeup, community sustainability and its sheer size.

A key benefit of this project is the $300,000 per year in tax revenue it will produce for the city, said Brian Tucker, economic development director for Georgetown County.

“If we were to generate $300,000 a year of new revenue in single family homes, then we would be adding that many more cars to the streets, we would add that many more students going to schools that would then be utilizing government services,” Tucker said. “And we want that, but if we can get revenue that doesn’t tax our services, that’s even better.”

This group of solar projects, Santee Cooper said, represents the first of three phases it is planning as it transforms its generating portfolio to a leaner, greener mix. Other phases, totaling about 500 megawatts each, are scheduled for later this decade and in early 2030s.

Silicon Ranch and the Georgetown project will likely have to go through county planning commission and county council once more before ground can be broken later this year, Tucker said.