Recount of Georgetown city council Democratic primary to take place

GEORGETOWN — A recount for the Georgetown city council Democratic primary election June 8 will take place 10 a.m. June 11 at the Georgetown County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, according to county spokesperson Jackie Broach.
There are two candidates — Sheldon Butts and Dennzon Winley — whose vote counts are less than a percent apart, said Marianne Mackey, Georgetown County Democratic part chair. Sheldon Butts got 349 votes, Tupelo Humes got 445 votes, Ronald McInnis got 590 votes, Lee Padgett got 305 votes and Dennzon Winley got 368 votes.
"It's very simple when it's two parties running against each other, but when you have five going for three seats, it becomes a little more intricate," Mackey said.
A recount is not requested by candidates, rather a recount is required when the difference between the number of votes between two candidates is less than one percent, according to South Carolina Code of Laws.
A recount was not announced Tuesday night after all the votes were counted because votes must be certified before a recount can be announced, Mackey said.