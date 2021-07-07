Questions addressed, some unanswered about proposed Black River state park near Georgetown

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of articles about a proposed new state park. Future articles will include comments from the public meetings and looks at several of the properties that would be included in the “Black River Water Trail & Park Network.”
KINGSTREE — People gathered in a half-dozen locations around Williamsburg County in May during a series of three public meetings about a proposed new state park. About 100 people participated in Williamsburg County.
Earlier meetings were held in Georgetown and Andrews.
Tripp Muldrow is a planner who’s among a group of consultants helping to gather public input on the idea of a new state park. It would likely extend for about 70 miles along a portion of the Black River, running from Kingstree to Rocky Point Community Forest in the Choppee area of Georgetown County.
One person sitting in on a Zoom meeting from Greeleyville asked: “Are any other state parks like this?”
Great question
“No. I love that question,” Muldrow said.
“This is unique. There is no other park like this in South Carolina. This is truly one of a kind.”
There will be two primary anchors for the park. One will be the recently-acquired Hinds Canada tract that’s a few miles east of Kingstree in Williamsburg County. The other anchor will be Rocky Point.
Interspersed among those major locations will be an 18-acre park in Kingstree, several boat landings in both Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, the Black River Cypress Preserve near Andrews, The Nature Conservancy’s Black River Preserve, and assorted other properties.
Many of the properties are separated from others, which is unique in South Carolina.
The Black River runs for 151 miles from its beginning near Bishopville in Lee County to a spot about a mile from the city of Georgetown. At that point it merges with the Great Pee Dee River. They join with the Waccamaw and Sampit rivers at Georgetown to form Winyah Bay.
“This is totally one of a kind,” Muldrow said.
Timeline?
Another person wanted to know how long it will take to bring the park into being.
“This is the beginning of planning of the process,” Muldrow said. “There is a lot of discussion to be had. It’s a learning process.”
“While planning is going on, there may be things happening simultaneously,” he said.
As a couple of examples, Rocky Point Community Forest is based on a community park that was first built by International Paper Co. in the mid-1950s. For many years, IPCO operated the park and later leased it to Georgetown County. When the paper company sold most of its timberlands, the new owners closed the park for several years. More recently, Georgetown County bought 200 acres and the Winyah Rivers Foundation – with help from the Open Space Institute and others — bought about 462 acres.
The community forest is functioning now, but as time goes on there will likely be improvements to the park.
Another example is the privately-owned Black River Cypress Preserve. It has been open to the public on selected weekends, but is closed for the short term as parking is being expanded and other upgrades are completed. It will likely reopen toward the end of the summer or early fall.
More questions
Name — “We don’t have an official name,” Muldrow said. “We are being vague on purpose, because this is a new concept.”
“It may very well be that some pieces may be managed by State Parks, and others are privately owned but with public access.”
Access — Will the public have 24-hour access to the park? “That’s a great question,” Muldrow said. “We don’t know the answer.”
Emma Boyer, who’s the land officer for the Winyah Rivers Alliance, said that Rocky Point doesn’t have a gate that’s closed. Georgetown County says the community forest is open during daylight hours.
Revolutionary War sites — Several people wanted to know if historic sites will be included. Muldrow said those that are within the affected areas will be conserved and protected, but noted that the emphasis for now is on the land and waters immediately along the Black River.
How many jobs? — The main focus of the park is on conservation and protection, Muldrow said. “We can’t pin a number on that, but I can assure we are looking at that. There is also an economic benefit from having preserved and protected areas.”
How much will it cost and who’s going to pay for it? — “I love getting questions like that,” Muldrow said. “We have no idea.”
He added that is part of the overall process. “I’m not evading giving an answer.”
Muldrow went on to explain that there are a number of funding sources, such as land and water conservation funds, private and philanthropic sources and state and federal programs.
“One of the beauties of having so many partners is all of these bring potential different sources.”
There were some other questions and discussions about private property along the Black River and how a park and trail network will impact those lands.
That discussion will be in a future article.
More information
For more information about the proposed water trail and park, and to take two online surveys, go to this link for “Connecting to South Carolina’s Black River" at https://tinyurl.com/BlackRiverMap.