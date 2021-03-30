Q&A with Georgetown City Council candidates Jonathan Angner, Ronald McInnis

GEORGETOWN — On April 13 the city of Georgetown will be able to vote for its newest member of city council, which will pit Democrat Ronald McInnis and Republican Jonathan Angner for former council member Rudolph Bradley's seat, who died in November 2020.

In anticipation of the special election, The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach asked both candidates to answer four questions in around 100 words each about their plans for Georgetown if elected to city council.

If elected, both candidates would only be in office until the end of Bradley's term, which is up for reelection in November 2021, and both candidates have filed to be on that ballot for a full, 4-year term to city council.

Voters can check their registration information at scvotes.gov.

Jonathan Angner

Q: If you are elected, what specific projects or city-wide concerns will you address immediately?

I recently spent a whole day in person at the city's annual budget meeting, trying to understand the issues I may soon be voting on. The city of Georgetown is facing over a $2.1M shortfall, and the stark reality is hard discussions and decisions will need to be had and made. I am committed to being fair and openminded, as well as pragmatic when deciding where to spend voter tax dollars. The city deserves a candidate that has best prepared himself, both in the present and during his career, to understand the economics of this exercise.

Q: COVID-19 has affected everyone's lives extensively, but what things do you think the city of Georgetown specifically has learned from the pandemic, and if elected, how would you work to help the city recover?

I think we have a greater understanding of perseverance, both economically and socially. We have a large population of underserved and elderly folks who were hit hard during the last year. I would encourage others to rekindle the relationships that have been strained by this. Go see someone who hasn’t had your hug, your handshake, your smile. Take them out for coffee or a meal in Georgetown. Shop local — our business owners have been hit twofold. And shake their hand and hug your server, and tip well.

Q: What unique qualities or perspectives would you bring to council if elected?

I bring a compassionate conservative mindset and approach to council. Being raised in working class town, very similar to Georgetown, I have seen the struggles of making ends meet firsthand. I am 1 of 8 children in a patchwork family that worked hard and at times needed help to make ends meet. I’ve known pain, having lost both parents, a brother and sister the last 3 years, the sister because a lifelong drug addiction. My wife and I are very sympathetic to other people’s struggle, because we too have felt the pain of marginalization and loss.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Q: You are running an economic-focused campaign, but your opponent is running a youth empowerment and community outreach campaign. If elected, how will you work to address the concerns of those who voted for McInnis and want to see youth empowerment and community outreach happen?

The best way to support and empower our youth, as a council member, is to help mold our city into a community where job growth and opportunities abound. Through sound fiscal stewardship and forward thinking economic policy, our residents, to include our youth, can be proud of Georgetown. I am committed to living and serving what can one day be a vibrant and flourishing city. The best way to build community outreach and youth empowerment, is to have a community that the youth want to be a part of.

Ronald McInnis

Q: If you are elected, what specific projects or city-wide concerns will you address immediately?

First, I would meet with the department heads and develop a relationship of open communication. As I listened to the recent city council retreat, I am really excited about the progressive move to get a study done so that we as a city can ensure that our city workers are being paid and receiving benefits comparable with municipalities of similar characteristics. Leading from the front is the best way to set an example for industry doing business in our city.

Q: COVID-19 has affected everyone's lives extensively, but what things do you think the city of Georgetown specifically has learned from the pandemic, and if elected, how would you work to help the city recover?

One thing I believe we learned from the pandemic is how much we value our social lives. In a town like Georgetown, we feed off each other, we laugh together, we cry together, we mourn together, and we worship together. To lose that and more was a big blow to our psyche. I especially believe our children suffered in all these areas as well as educationally. Social recovery is a priority and working with organizations that are pouring into our youth will be a focus.

Q: What unique qualities or perspectives would you bring to council if elected?

My parents were both schoolteachers in Georgetown County School District, my father was also a basketball and football coach for many years at Howard High School. Watching my parent’s passion to see every child do better has been an inspiration throughout my life. I believe my uniqueness lies in my competitive spirit and the ability to know that there is good and bad in every situation and every person, but it benefits all involved when we look for the good.

Q: You are running a youth empowerment and community outreach campaign, but your opponent is running an economic-focused campaign. If elected, how will you work to address the concerns of those who voted for Angner and want to see economic growth issues in the city addressed?

I am running for a position that will represent every citizen of Georgetown and meet the needs that will benefit Georgetown’s entire community. Georgetown being one of the best small cities on the East Coast, we never want to be negative or overlook anyone. We want to emanate goodwill and remain attractive both nationally as well as internationally. I, too, am one hundred percent for economic growth for every citizen, every community and every business located in the great city of Georgetown.