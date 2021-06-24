Pawleys Island woman offers free weekly yoga classes on beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND — What started with a Facebook post and a couple of close friends in May 2020 has now become a tight-knit community of yoga enthusiasts of all ages, Sharon Stollenmeier said.

Three days a week at Beach Access 56 on North Litchfield Beach, Stollenmeier leads anywhere from 15 to 35 people in free beach yoga. Starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, Stollenmeier's classes operate on a donation-only basis, and she doesn't plan on changing that any time soon.

"A lot of times, yoga is expensive, and I know that, and it seems like there is only so many people who can go to yoga," Stollenmeier said. "There are a lot of people who do have a lot of money who come to my class and they actually give a bigger donation, so it's really awesome the way it takes care of itself."

When COVID-19 shut down the yoga studio she worked for, many of Stollenmeier's friends and students still wanted to stay active. The safest option at the time was to offer classes outside, where people could socially distance and breathe in fresh air.

First, Stollenmeier was just teaching friends, family and a few students from her old studio. Then, by word of mouth and the beauty of Facebook groups, she said, she began seeing her community flourish. People in their late 30s all the way up to their 70s come out, Stollenmeier said, and she prides herself on adjusting the classes to everyone's individual needs.

Brian Seley and Donna Altman have known Stollenmeier for six years, and were some of her original beach yoga students encouraging her to expand it and keep it going. The married couple said the classes have not only enhanced their health, but given them a community even off the mats.

"Sometimes a couple folks from yoga come over for breakfast, so it's a social thing as well," Altman said. "If there's a dolphin sighting (during a class), everybody just stops doing what they're doing and they watch for dolphins. If there's a cute dog, somebody calls attention to that. So it's a very casual and fun thing."

Even with studios opening back up and vaccination rates in Georgetown County rising daily, Stollenmeier said she and her students actually prefer beach yoga now, and can't imagine going back inside.

"They want to be outside, they want to smell the ocean," Stollenmeier said. "In a yoga studio, you're pretty close together and you are doing a lot of heavy breathing, there's a lot of inhale and exhale. So it is a big difference when you put it on the beach and they're breathing fresh air from the ocean."

Seley said he never imagined he'd like yoga so much, but that after losing 45 pounds over the last few years doing it, he feels a lot better physically and mentally.

"I used to go to the chiropractor more than three times a year, and I haven't been at all since I started doing yoga," Seley said.

Stollenmeier said she plans on continuing classes until Labor Day, and will reassess then based on demand and how chilly the weather gets, she said. But as of right now, she has no plan of opening her own studio or charging for her services. Not only are yoga studios not extremely profitable business ventures, she said, but she wants to continue to give her students classes tailored to what they specifically want and need.

"I don't feel called to go anywhere but to stick with these people who've asked me to do something," Stollenmeier said.

Find Stollenmeier on Facebook, where she posts class times and locations.