Pawleys Island lawyer disbarred after using $95K in trust money to keep law firm afloat

PAWLEYS ISLAND — A Pawleys Island lawyer was recently disbarred by the South Carolina Supreme Court after he was accused of using client trust money to keep his law firm afloat, according to court records.
The lawyer, William E. Hopkins Jr., admitted to the court that he transferred money from his trust account to cover payroll and operation expenses for his law firm, records said.
The total amount of money that Hopkins Jr. used was $95,981.46 and lasted from Nov. 30, 2017, to July 13, 2018, records said.
Hopkins Jr. told the court that his intention was to always pay the money back and after starting to put the money into the trust on June 26, 2018, he had it completely repaid by Sept. 30, 2018.
Court records said that the trust account was reconciled, and all of the money is accounted for.
Hopkins Jr. turned over all accounting and bookkeeping functions to a licensed Certified Public Account and gave all trust account responsibilities to another lawyer in the firm, according to court records.
It said that he has also completed the Legal Ethics and Practice Program Ethics School, Trust Account School and Advertising School.
A record search with the South Carolina Bar showed that Hopkins Jr. was first admitted to the bar in 1993.
At Hopkins' Law Firm, he specialized in personal injury, real estate, family law, business law, and car accidents.