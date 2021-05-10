Parlor Doughnuts wants to bring Americana nostalgia to Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Whether it's meeting with a real estate agent or stopping in for a quick layered donut and coffee, Parlor Doughnuts wants to establish itself as a destination for everyone in Pawleys Island.

Parlor Doughnuts is set to open at the end of May just off U.S. 17 in the heart of Pawleys, an area that, regional manager Toni Ricker said, lacks non-chain donut and coffee options.

"There is nothing quite like us (around here)," Ricker said. "If you're looking for something that is fresh, prepared on site and not shipped in a truck, we're here."

Though Parlor is known for its coffee and trademark layered donuts — just imagine a croissant, but glazed and in the shape of a donut — Ricker said the café will also serve western-style breakfast options such as breakfast tacos and avocado toast.

Based out of Evansville, Ind., the family-centered Midwest coffee shop quickly gained traction nationally, and found itself in places such as Fort Worth, Texas and even Southern California.

Though Pawleys is not much like those larger cities, a Parlor being in the area just made sense to Ricker.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"Nostalgia is the No. 1 thing, every location has an old time big floor radio somewhere," Ricker said. "It's very raw Americana ... but there's definitely this weird fine line between nostalgia and hipster coffee house."

The building in Pawleys is one of the larger Parlor shops, Ricker said, and she hopes to utilize the space to make private rooms so business people, students or anyone else can have an area to work. Pawleys Island lacks public spaces besides libraries for residents to utilize, Ricker said, and she is excited to be able to provide that type of space.

In-house coffee roasting is also a future option due to the sheer amount of space, but for now Parlor ships its beans in from Evansville weekly.

Right now, flooring is still going in and supports are being built. Ricker said she practically tore the building down to its studs and started from scratch, but she believes it will be worth it and residents will flock to them.

"It's pretty much a family running this, it's not like we're this mass chain coming in and putting one of every corner, and that's never going to happen," Ricker said. "We want quality and exceptional experience."

Before its opening, Parlor is still looking to hire for a medley of positions. Visit bit.ly/parlordoughnutsjobs for more employment information, and to learn more about Parlor Doughnuts in general, visit parlordoughnuts.com or find them on Facebook.