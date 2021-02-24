We always have enough

The great citizens of these United States of America have fallen into a trap of thinking that they must work endlessly to may foolish purchases. For some reasons, we have become insatiable people, always wanting more. We buys dozens of suits, shoes and purses only to wear the same handful over and over again. What went wrong? Some of us blame it on not having enough growing up in a poverty stricken family. A pair of dungarees lasted down through at least three siblings. Every family member had three sets of clothes; church clothes, school clothes, and everything else clothes. Your friends at school didn’t care because they were in the same boat. Rarely did anybody get teased for wearing old garments. In fact, that’s where clothing manufacturers got the idea of distressed garments from.
Other people spend money just because they have it. You whip out your card because you know the money is in your account or because you know you can pay the credit card company when the bill arrives. All of us fall in the category of having enough. I have shirts and shoes I haven’t worn in years. If we can find clothing that we haven’t worn in years, it is then a proven fact that we had enough clothes before we made those purchases.
Let’s look at it from another angle. If you have so many things that you don’t use them all, and you know people who do not have enough, what is the ultimate solution? You hit the nail on the head, help those who do not have enough food, clothes, shelter, money for college, etc. Stop waiting on the government to take care of you neighbors, family, friends or those who are truly in need. The mass majority of people are in need because they were not good stewards with what God blessed them with. The minority in this group however, could really use some help.
When Jesus returns there is going to be a great separation. One group of people we be to the right of him and the other group of people will be to the left of him. Those to the right will spend eternity with him for ever. Jesus said, “When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left. Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a
stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.” Matt. 25:31-36
Those who recognizes that they already have enough come to the rescue of those who does not. It’s easy to help others when you become satisfied yourself. If you continue pack your refrigerator and freezer, you will never feed the hungry. If you continue to put clothes in every closet in your house you will never clothes the naked. If you only care about yourself you will never check on the sick. Finally, if you continue down this path you will line-up to the left of Jesus when he comes back.
The final verse in Matthew chapter 25 said this, “And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.”
These are those who will be to the left of Jesus that refused to help others when they themselves already had enough. The righteous, however, to the right will really enjoy life after death!