View From the Past: October 14

A look at Oct. 14 from the archives of the Georgetown Times . . .
125 years ago, 1895
We hear it rumored that bloomers will soon be seen on our streets. Why not? . . . Mr. John Carraway, living in Plantersville, captured Prescott, the white man who broke jail recently, and brought him into the city on Thursday last, delivering him to the Sheriff. Prescott looked weak, probably from being in a half-starved condition as well as from lying out in the woods at night. . . Two black men aboard the tug Congdon got to fighting Monday, and one of them, Boston by name, was severely cut. The other one escaped.
Items From South Island: Gen. E.P. Alexander has been with us recently; we all welcome him in our midst. . . Samuel Nelson had a budget of lightwood and a musket on his shoulder, threw all on the ground together, and the contents of the gun entered his leg above the ankle, rendering amputation necessary. Dr. J. Wm. Folk performed the amputation in 18 minutes, and in one hour from anesthetic administered, Samuel was eating duck and rice in a sitting posture. Capt. W.J. Lucas and Messrs. J.W. and J.B. LaBruce rendered valuable assistance.
100 years ago, 1920
The Daughters of the American Revolution Industrial School contracted with J.M. Benson Shows to play Georgetown at Highmarket Street Extension for one week. The performers will arrive in a train of 10 freight cars. J.M. Benson’s uniformed band will march through the center of town out to the show grounds. Concerts will be daily at 2 and 7. Snakes, dancers, mind readers and magicians will run riot in entertainment. Rides include a 60-foot ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and the exhilarating “Whip.” Their press agent promised The Times-Index some free tickets thus enabling the press, which ordinarily stays home, to get in on the fun.
Wanted by the Santee Gun Club, one steam engineer for steamer Happy Days for season beginning October 20, ending February 5. L.A. Beckman, Superintendent. . . On Tuesday evening at the carnival grounds on the outskirts of the city, Osiah Higginbotham, mate on the U.S. Taber, a government dredge, cut two local boys’ throats with a pocket knife, not deeply enough to cause death, but very ugly cuts. The boys, Tracey Green and Marshall Martin, are doing as well as can be expected. The trouble started due to Green and Martin sitting behind Higginbotham during a show and having their feet on him. Higginbotham was lodged in jailed and released on $500 bond Thursday.
75 years ago, 1945
Members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and friends among other boat owners and fishermen will make a cruise to North Inlet October 18. The cruise will leave the Esso dock at 12:30 p.m. Fishing will be enjoyed Saturday. Just preceding the fish fry on the beach Sunday, a program of small arms and target practice will be held. . . Times Tattles by I.D. Clare: Jennings “Seaman 21st Class” Watford took considerable ribbing from members of his crew on the Coast Guard Auxiliary cruise to North Inlet last weekend. With Watford at the wheel, his boat limped down the bay to Frasier’s Point. After many diagnoses, at long last someone turned on the gas at the petcock at the fuel tank. The motor then performed perfectly.
When news of the Japanese offer to surrender reached the American Infantry Division on Cebu, Pfc. Julius Barrineau of Georgetown was returning from a GI show. “I was walking down the road when I heard a terrific noise. When I found out what it was all about I could hardly believe it and joined in the celebration. Later I attended church services to thank God for leading us to victory,” said Barrineau, who has been overseas for 19 months and saw action in the Phillippines as a squad leader with the 132nd Infantry Division. The surrender news threw troops of the American Division into a state of wild excitement, shouting, singing, and slapping each other on the back.
50 years ago, 1970
An air-and-sea search for two men missing since a shrimp trawler sank in heavy seas near the jetties has been called off. The bow section of the trawler Laurine was spotted by a Coast Guard cutter Sunday, but no trace of James H. Oliver of Maryville, owner of the craft, and Melvin Hobbs, who accompanied him. Divers checked the remains of the shrimp boat Sunday in a fruitless search for the two men. . . A 47-year-old woman was recently airlifted from the Captain Alex, a charter fishing boat sailing out of Murrells Inlet, after the ship radioed for help and reported that the woman’s thumb was amputated and she was bleeding profusely. The woman was picked up by an HH-43B helicopter from Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and flown to the base hospital for treatment.
An attractive young couple, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth William Thornton Jr., have joined the Georgetown Community as permanent residents. Mrs. Thornton, the former Miss Julianne Blakely of Andrews, and her husband, a Charlottean turned South Carolinian, are presently making their home at Litchfield Beach. She is a teacher of fifth and sixth grades at the First Baptist Church School and he has just become an associate of the law firm of Smith, Moore, Flowers and Doar on Screven Street.
25 years ago, 1995
Maggie Brown, believed to be Pawleys Island’s oldest resident, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday. She is from the “old school,” Holy Cross Faith Memorial, that is, now known as Miss Ruby’s School. She was there before Miss Ruby. She was educated in the one-room, wooden, private black school established around the turn of the century. . . Between Hurricane Opal coming north from the Gulf of Mexico, and a strong, wet cold front coming east across the South, the ocean turned violent this week, and Georgetown area shrimp boats came into port for safe haven. . . Among the newest tourist attractions for Georgetown County is the Tidewater Trails, a canoe and kayaking system that takes advantage of the many rivers and inlets through the county.
S.C. Governor David Beasely was mailed a petition last week from several Pawleys Island residents asking that he seize the town’s records immediately and investigate the island’s Town Council and its operations. Several petitioners said they wanted the negative publicity and secrecy surrounding the municipality to end. The petitioners cited, among other things, a climate of fear, possible criminal violations, ethical breaches and nepotism. Mayor Julian Kelly said the allegations made against him are false and he doesn’t know anything about the petition.