Twas the Night Before . . .

When we stop to really think about it, we often receive information miraculously the night before a big event. The night before is very important to the outcome of the next day. In so many words, the night before pre-shapes the day that follows it. So many occurrences in life may have been avoided if attention was given to the warnings of the night before. For the Christian, there is a built in sensor inside of us, designed by God, to act as an early warning spiritual device. This is an automatic indicator that is always at the on position. We don’t always heed to it however.
History lends itself to study the effects of disregarding or not reacting fast enough to the instructions of the night before. The night before the Titanic sank, warnings were issued about possible icebergs that perhaps was not fully communicated to all of the ship’s operational crew. Paul Revere and Sybil Ludington, in separate occasion, rode their horses the night before warning the colonists that the British were coming.
In many different Christian traditions, such as those of Moravians, Baptists, Methodists, Anglicans and Pentecostals, watchnight services are held late on New Year's Eve. This provides the opportunity for Christians to review the year that has passed and make confession, and then prepare for the year ahead by praying and resolving. Watchnight service has added significance and history in the African-American community in the United States, since many slaves were said to have gathered in churches on New Year's Eve, in 1862, to await news and confirmation of the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, on January 1, 1863 (wikipedia.org). The night before January 1, 1863 must have been a glorious time for the soon to be freed slaves.
God has so many unique ways to communicate with his creation. For us however, it seems like dreams/visions from the night before is, in my opinion, the most effective tool used to get our attention. Dreams and visions from the night before typically possess our thoughts for the first few hours of the new day, once we are awakened. Can you imagine what was going through the minds of Mary and Joseph?
And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:) To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn. And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. Luke 2:4-11.
Joseph was told repeatedly that no room exists for him and his family. God however had a master plan for them prepared at the throne room. What a night this must have been before the birth of Jesus!
What did the Lord share with you last night and what are you doing to get an understanding of the dream or vision? Secondly, how obedient will you be to his command?
Dear Lord, help us to be obedient servants and to follow you with our whole heart. Thank you for giving this universe the best gift ever, Emanuel, God with us. AMEN!