The worst may have been the best

Life is full of ups and downs, some things surprises us and some things we expected to happen. Regardless of the outcome, many of us are saddened by disappointments. Too often, things happen to us that has the potential to curve our appetite for any sign of hope. We are creatures who try to walk by faith until something devastatingly tangible shows up. The real test of our faith however, is to determine just how resilient we are or how well we bounce back. We all get knocked down from time to time, this however does not determine our fate.
Every set back has a set up clause in fine print hidden until the time of manifestation by the Lord. The process is simple, what appears to be the worst happens, then we regroup and change course if necessary. I recall as a middle schooler, my dad was diagnosed with stomach and lung cancer. I use to drive him to Charleston over the old bridge with my beginners permit. I would pull up to the hospital, put him out, and drive around Charleston until it was time to pick him up. My mother would have worn us out if she knew this was taking place. But this was my dad and he trusted me.
When our house burned down a few years earlier, I helped my dad rebuild the new house. We build and installed cabinets, installed septic tanks, worked on vehicles, you name he could do it and I was right there watching and helping. Finally, during my tenth grade year my dad past of cancer. This was the worst thing in my opinion that could have happened to me at the time.
I was devastated to say the least. I had four older brothers, three older sisters, and a host of relatives, but there was no replacing my dad. That day I had to make a decision. I could have died with my hero or live to demonstrate what he taught me. He was teaching me how to make it in life. He was teaching me how to become a respectable young man in society. That day we all made a decision that we were going to take care of our mother and be the best that we could be in whatever path we chose or was lead to take.
I graduated high school and was accepted to college in Greensboro North Carolina. I drove myself to college in that same vehicle that I use to drive my dad to MUSC in Charleston South Carolina. While I was driving all over Charleston waiting for my dad, I was learning how to navigate through cities. All those things I saw him do and was fortunate to nail something or turned a nut with a wrench was preparing me to save a lot of money later in life.
The worst thing that could have happened to me was my dad dying during my high school years. It turned out that, him dying caused me to man up much earlier than most my age. Yes, I had fun, but I always tried to stay focused because I wanted to make my parents proud. I never wanted them, especially my mother after the death of my dad, to be disappointed in me. It turned out that the worst thing that could have happened to me, at that time, ending up being the best motivator for me for the rest of my life.
Maybe you have lost a job, lost a love one, received some devastating news, or something you may not even want to talk about. I am here to tell you that deep down in the paragraphs of despair are fine prints of blessing that will follow. You may not be able to see it now but it’s there, I promise you!
Moses died leaving Joshua devastated. The Lord knew how Joshua felt about his mentor Moses, so he spoke profoundly to him.
“There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded thee: turn not from it to the right hand or to the left, that thou mayest prosper withersoever thou goest” (Joshua 1:5, 7).
God will not forsake you!