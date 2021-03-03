The value of humor

"Jim, glad to see you up and about. Sorry about your hospital stay."
"Thanks Roxie. It wasn't in my plans at all."
"What happened?"
"I got dehydrated and was hospitalized for two days while all kinds of fluid was pumped into my body. It scared me and my family, particularly the grandkids. The worst part was the isolation. I had my phone and could visit with folks via face time, but it's not the same. It really tore me up to see and hear my twelve year old granddaughter tear up worrying about me."
"That must have been really hard. How did you make it through?"
"I made a new friend whom I introduced to my grandkids on face time."
"But you said you were isolated."
"Oh Buddy was always there. In fact wherever I went, Buddy went."
"Who is Buddy?"
"Buddy was the IV pole. All those bags of fluid were attached to Buddy. He had a computer face and of course since I had tubes in my arm attached to Buddy, wherever I went Buddy followed on his wheels."
"Kind of like the volleyball Wilson that kept Tom Hanks company on that island."
"You've got it. The neatest thing was that Granddaughter Ella is a poem writer and she included Buddy in a poem. '..... So we need to find light in these dark times like my grandpa did.He is better now. So let's find light like my Grandpa does. Let's find hope and humor like my grandpa does. How can it be that humor can change everything'"
"At Happy Hour, let's toast Buddy!"