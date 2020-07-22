The Rev. Jim Watkins and Roxie Column: What's in a name? Chapter 2

“Jim, are you still listening and learning?”
“I am Roxie.”
“What are you hearing?”
“I’ve been listening to voices asking sports teams named after Native Americans to change their names.”
“You’re really stepping into it now. One thing I’ve learned about humans is that you take loyalty to your sports teams seriously. I’m familiar with the back and forth about renaming the Redskins football team. How did you come to focus on the renaming of teams?”
“ A long time ago, age fourteen, I was the “Indian Lore” counselor at a Boy Scout summer camp.”
“That was a long time ago! What did you do?”
“I taught scouts about Native Americans and helped scouts with their merit badges. I also produced a weekly evening pageant. The pageant was presented in an outdoor amphitheater. It included Native American dances and the story line always included a fight. I realize now how that was stereotyping. And I regret being part of it. What happened one night should have gotten my attention. I was playing the good guy. The bad guy and I were going to go at each other with tomahawks. There is that stereotyping again. To make it more realistic I cut big sponges into the shape of stones. I split hickory sticks and tied the sponges into the sticks. The sponges were soaked in ketchup overnight. The idea was that during the fight, when we hit each other, the ketchup would make it look like we were really hurt.”
“But something went wrong.”
“Yep. The first time I got hit I realized that the sponge would not keep the hickory stick from hitting me. It hurt. Rather than a fight, the scene ended with my being chased by my opponent around and around the amphitheater. The drama turned into a comedy as I finally dived off stage into the woods.”
“That is funny. It should have gotten your attention. But let’s bring it up to date and get back to the name change.”
“Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about how we Europeans mistreated and stereotyped Native Americans. The removal of the Cherokee Nation from its home is a prime example. The Cherokee Nation was centered in North Georgia. The Cherokees had their own written and spoken language and were fluent in English. The Cherokee Phoenix was their newspaper. They were merchants, farmers, teachers, attorneys,....you name it. They had a representative form of government. There was a treaty between the Cherokee Nation and the United States. The treaty recognized that the Cherokees were sovereign on their land. And then, in the 1830’s, gold was discovered on that land. The first gold rush in the United States was in Dahlonega, Ga.
The Cherokees were forcibly removed from their homes, put into stockades and then forced to walk to what later became Oklahoma. Along the way 4,000 Cherokees died. Many are buried in unmarked graves along “The Trail Where They Cried” (“The Trail of Tears”). I doubt that many visitors
who admire the gold dome of the Georgia State Capitol know that the gold was mined on Cherokee land.”
“Whoa Jim. This is another lesson in the importance of knowing history and listening to those most impacted by it.”
“You’ve got it Roxie. We need to take very seriously what Native Americans are telling us and what they are asking for.”
