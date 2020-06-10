The Rev. Jim Watkins and Roxie Column: Be constructive not destructive

"Jim, this has been a terrible time for humans."
"It has been Roxie. Against the backdrop of the Pandemic, a horrible event happened. A black man, George Floyd, died in the custody of the police. A video showed a police officer knelling on the handcuffed man's neck. My impression is that most of our readers have seen that horrific video. The Police Chief and Mayor acted quickly, officers were fired and arrested. Protests erupted all over the country. Violence accompanied some of those protests."
"That is all so sad. How do we respond?"
"Great question Roxie. In previous conversations I've shared the respect I have for John Lewis. The Congressman's district in Atlanta has been the site of protests and violence. Here is what John said."
"Sixty-five years have passed, and I still remember the face of young Emmett Till (a young black man who was beaten to death by four white men). What happened that summer and the months that followed - the
recanted accusation, the sham trail, the dreaded verdict - shocked the country to the core. And it helped spur a series of non-violent events by everyday people who demanded more from our country."
"Despite real progress, I couldn't help but think of Emmett Till as I watched video after video of Unarmed Black Americans being killed and falsely accused. My heart breaks for these men and women, their families, and the country that let them down again. My fellow Americans, this is a special moment in our history, just as people of all faiths and no faith, all backgrounds, creeds, and colors banded together decades ago to fight for equality and justice in a peaceful, orderly, non-violent way, we must do so again"
"To the rioters here in Atlanta and across the country. I see you, and I hear you. I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has indeed been denied for too long. Rioting, looting and burning is not the way. Organize, Demonstrate, Sit-In, Stand-Up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. History has proven time and again that non-violent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve."
"Our work won't be easy - nothing worth having ever is -but I strongly believe, as Dr. King once said, that while the arc of the moral universe is long, it bends toward justice."
"And Roxie listen to this from a white person who works in the criminal justice system."
"I've been struggling between not remaining silent and finding the right words. I have been actively teaching my children to do better than those before them and actively engage in uncomfortable conversations with adults. Working in the criminal justice system, I see a lot and do my best to do good. My disgust and anger at the recently publicized (let’s be honest it was already happening) inhuman treatment of those different from me is in no way comparable nor soothes in any way the constant, deep generational judgement and fear experienced by so many. And now I arrive at this - for my non-white friends and family - I am actively listening. I hear you. I see you. I love you. I will be your witness.”
“Whew Jim, that’s a lot to take in. Seems to me responses in times like this begin with listening.”
“That’s my take Roxie. And that’s hard work."
The Rev. Dr. Jim Watkins lives in Pawleys Island. His column is published twice monthly.