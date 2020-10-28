The presidential voting game

Roxie and I were taking a break from this crazy time. It's a good thing I've got lots of chocolate stout in the fridge. Our happy hours seem to be getting longer and longer.

"Jim who you gonna vote for for President?"

"Roxie, let me see if you can guess. I'm going to give you some clues."

"Okay, I'm game. You humans are pretty easy to figure out."

"First of all, for me the most important part of human and also canine relationships is trust. It goes way back to my scouting days." "You were a turkey scout." An Eagle Scout, Roxie." "I knew that. Just wanted to poke at you a little. What about being an Eagle?"

"I learned that it is critical in life to be trustworthy. A scout tells the truth. He is honest and keeps his promises. People can depend on him.

In all the organizations I've been associated with; athletic teams, Army units, businesses, churches, Congress, seminary faculties, etc .I have found that trustworthiness is the life blood of any organization. In the Army it often means the difference between life and death. "

"Okay, so where is this heading?"

"When I cast my ballot it will be for the person I deem to be most trustworthy."

"And that would be?"

"I'll give you some more clues. Think about baseball as an analogy. "

"Okay and by the way, sorry about the Braves."

"Thank you. So close. Anyway. As. you know, in baseball it’s three istrikes and you're out. I looked at the history of both candidates for President and paid particularly attention to times when they were not trustworthy. For a major violation of trust I gave a strike. The candidate I found least trustworthy avoided military service with a questionable claim about bone spurs. Strike One. That candidate may have cheated on his taxes. Strike Two. Finally, that candidate did not tell the truth about the pandemic we are in the midst of. He didn't trust the American people enough to tell the truth and pull us together. Strike Three. You're Out!"

"Well Jim I think I've got it figured out. This Halloween I won't be dressed as the Great Trumpkin."