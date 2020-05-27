Steve Williams column: The Ghosts of Emmett & Louis Till

As a black man, I have made a conscious endeavor not to let my color color my commentary, but this does not mean that I’ve made a decisive effort to avoid issues of color. Race is the notorious elephant in the room, and I won’t tap dance around it. This article will dive deeply into the pool of race, so if “you can’t stand the heat,” now would be a good time to “get out of the proverbial kitchen.”
The recent lynching of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man, hunted down like an animal and slaughtered, has convinced me that America is no closer to solving problems created by the conundrum of race than we are figuring out what came first — the chicken or the egg.
To be judgment day honest, it’s not racism that’s troubling me so much as its corollary-injustice. Whether you like my color or not doesn’t make me lose sleep at night. But injustice, especially in the eyes of the law, is insufferable. This unjust treatment has been going on for too long. Last week a good friend gave me an enlightening article of just how long.
The article was entitled ‘Crimes of Being.’ It explored a book written by a Rhodes scholar named John Edgar Wideman, called ‘Writing to Save a Life: The Louis Till File.’
Wideman masterfully covers the trials of Emmett Till and his father, Louis. You may recall that Emmett Till was the 14-year-old boy from Chicago who went to visit his grandparents in Mississippi for the summer in 1955. He did not know about the delicate social etiquette between blacks and whites in the South.
While in town one day, he allegedly winked at a white woman. A few nights later, a band of white men came to his grandparents’ home, demanding to see him. They dragged Emmett out of his bed, took him into the woods, brutally beat and tortured him before shooting him and dumping his body into a local swamp. When his body was finally found, it was so badly mutilated that the undertakers begged his mother not to open the casket at his funeral. After pondering their advice, she chose to leave his casket open, “so all the world could see what they did to my son.”
Seeing the image of young Emmett’s mutilated body in an open casket has haunted countless Americans throughout their lives. Emmett Till became the most famous 14-year-old kid in American history, but for all the wrong reasons. His sordid story has been well documented in books, magazines, newspapers, and documentaries. It’s one of the catalysts for the modern civil rights movement.
In “Writing to Save a Life,’ Wideman revisits Emmett Till’s story through the lens of a less- known but equally devastating injustice, the hasty execution of his father, Louis Till, on dubious military rape and murder charges in 1945.
Through an amalgam of research, memoirs, court records, and imagination, Wideman tells Louis story and weaves in it stories of his own brother and son, also convicts, probably guilty but sentence harshly as black men.
Wideman makes no attempt to sanctify Louis Till who beat his wife Mamie Till, and squandered their family’s income. Mamie says, “he put his hands on me. Then absent. Then dead.” Then he turned up ten years later at a very inconvenient time to haunt the trial of their son’s murderers. After Louis assaulted her last, she took him to court. Presented by a judge with a dubious choice of prison or the military, Louis opted for the latter and ended up in Italy during World War II.
To his credit, Wideman makes no excuses for Louis’s unsavory behavior and character but postulates a larger point — the United States Constitution. “It requires,” said Wideman, “that persons accused of crimes be afforded rigorous due process protections. He believes this protection was not provided to his brother Robbie who was arrested in 1976 after participating in a botched robbery that ended with the victim dying of a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Robbie was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Wideman, a MacArthur genius, had difficulty coming to grips with how their two lives trajectories had parted so drastically. Later he wrote his most famous book entitled ‘Brothers and Keepers’ about their experience. It was a book about Robbie’s guilt and the extremity of his punishment. The victim, who was white, was himself a criminal, “but nobody ever said anything about him having criminal genes,” said Wideman. Moreover, it was one of Robbie’s accomplices who pulled the trigger.
Ten years later, in 1986, Wideman’s middle child, Jacob, a blonde-haired black boy who displayed serious developmental problems, accompanied a small group of teenagers on tour across the country. For some inexplicable reason, Jacob buried a 6-inch blade in the chest of his sleeping roommate. The victim died. Jacob was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison. The salacious story of the great black writer homicidal son was quickly picked up in the newspapers across the country. Wideman was later told that prosecutors initially sought the death penalty. He never argued for his son’s innocence but believed the sentence of death was mainly because the victim was white.
“The facts speak for themselves,” said Wideman, “but they never speak for us.” The phony trial of Emmett Till’s killers also reinforced African-Americans deep suspicion about the fairness of the American legal system. Emmett’s jury deliberated less than an hour before returning with a not guilty verdict. “Sorry, it took so long folks. .. we stopped for lunch.” Years later, several jurors admitted that the defendant’s guilt was never in question, but they “simply couldn’t let their white brethren go to jail for killing a ‘N-gg-r.”
Federal officials pressured the state of Mississippi to convict the suspects for kidnapping Emmett. But two weeks before a grand jury was scheduled to convene on charges of kidnapping, Louis Till’s confidential Army service file was leaked to the press. Instead of dying as a brave soldier for his country, as newspapers had betrayed him, it was revealed that he was hanged for raping and killing a white woman overseas. With this fact in hand, the grand jury declined to indict the suspects for kidnapping.
Wideman argues the facts of the Louis Till case are ambiguous. On the night of June 27, 1944, two Italian women were allegedly raped, and one woman was murdered. American soldiers were in the vicinity, including Louis. The perpetrators wore masks, and one carried a gun. There is no doubt that horrible crimes occurred at the hands of American soldiers that night, but the evidence is vague and sketchy as to who committed them.
Through the Freedom of Information Act, Wideman discovered witnesses changed their testimonies several times, no weapon was ever attributed to Louis, and language barriers were ignored. Louis files stated, “All witnesses agree: too dark to tell what color clothing the attackers wore,” and “All witnesses agree: we could see the color of the invaders’ skin.” Despite copious amounts of contradictory testimony, Louis and his cohort were convicted and executed on purely circumstantial evidence.
“Louis was no saint,” said Wideman, “but there was more than enough evidence that they had the wrong man.” “He was guilty of being the wrong color, in the wrong place, at the wrong time. He was guilty of the ‘crime of being.’ In the logic of the criminal justice system people like Till, people bound to the wrong side of that stubborn fiction of race, often seem to necessitate ‘a pre-emptive strike.’”
When I look back on the killing of Walter Scott, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Laquan McDonald, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and now Ahmaud Arbery, indeed it does appear to be ‘crimes of being’ — a black male. “Whatever other crimes may or may not have been committed, may or may not have potentially been on the brink of being committed, these were all ‘crimes of being’ before they were anything else,” said Wideman.
In each killing, there was first the “pre-emptive strike” then a “post-assassination” of the victim’s character. This has already started with Ahmaud — “I’m sure he was up to no good,” some are now saying.
We are living in the most racially fraught period in at least a generation. Growing up, I was taught that discussing sex, religion, politics, or race in mixed company was impolite. Boy, have things changed under this administration. If ever there was a time for Americans to unite, it’s during this pandemic. But Trump and his sycophants on cable news have convinced many Americans that the pandemic is a left-wing ploy to bring him down. Until Americans realize that the ghosts of the past remain deeply embedded in consciousness, nothing will change.