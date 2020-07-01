Steve Williams column: Lean into it

His name is Leslie Ray Matthews, but everyone calls him Dr. L Ray Matthews.
Before the onset of COVID-19, you probably never heard of him, but what he has to say about it, and what it means to you, you will want to hear — especially if you are a person of color (more about this later.)
With everyone from Dr. Fauci to the CDC telling us to shelter-in-place, Dr. Matthews has been telling us for decades to go outside. And with most medical experts urging us to get tested for coronavirus, Dr. Mathews has been pleading with us to get tested for something else. Something he believes he has the solution for and ample proof to back it up.
So who is L. Ray Mathews? He’s a highly respected trauma surgeon, scholar, and researcher who has used his research on his patients to save lives countless times.
Born and raised in Mississippi, he attended undergraduate school at Ole Miss and received a degree in chemistry before attending medical school at the University of Mississippi. He completed his surgical residency training at the Morehouse School of Medicine, with prior residency training from Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnston, Pennsylvania, Weston Care Reserve System in Youngstown, Ohio, and the District of Columbia General Hospital in Washington, DC.
In addition, he completed a two-year surgical critical care fellowship at the prestigious Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Minnesota. He’s certified in both general surgery and critical surgical care, and until retiring in 2019, he was the Surgical Critical Care Director at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
While at Morehouse, he and other doctors published a landmark paper in the American Journal of Surgery, looking at the benefits of vitamin D use in critically ill patients. Mathews pioneered a medical therapy combination of vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, glutamine, and progesterone to treat patients with concussions and traumatic brain injuries.
“People always ask me about how a surgeon could get involved in vitamin D research,” he said. “My answer is that being a surgeon, I’m very interested in wound infections and getting patients off of ventilators. I’m interested in helping my patients heal faster.”
These desires lead him to his renowned research with vitamin D. “You can’t achieve optimal health, athletic performance, or cognitive performance without adequate vitamin D levels.”
Vitamin D is produced when sunlight hits the skin. It’s widely acclaimed as essential to overall health, but recent studies reveal it has medicinal properties. Patients who receive a high daily dose of vitamin D were less likely to experience a heart attack and had shorter hospital stays.
“It’s actually not a vitamin,” said Mathews, “it’s a hormone. That’s what makes it so different from the other vitamins. It increases your immune system response.”
A healthy immune system can fight off any infection, virus, bacteria, cancer, or whatever disease that you may have. Moreover, it decreases the inflammatory response because nearly every disease is associated with inflammation. Inflammation and vitamin D deficiency often go hand in hand, suggesting that vitamin D may act as an anti-inflammatory hormone.
Vitamin D deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency in the US. Before Mathews’ research, It was seldom measured or recognized, and rarely treated.
But Mathews wasn’t lecturing based on untested hypothesis. Time and again, his protocols involving vitamin D supplementation along with other nutrients have shown remarkable results at his hospitals.
Grady Hospital was one of the busiest level 1 trauma centers in the country, and thanks to Matthews, it was one of the best. He recalls the day a 17-year-old girl showed up in his trauma unit after she was in a horrific car accident, including a devastating head injury. According to Matthews, over half of the patients with her type of injury don’t survive, and another 47% are in permanent comas or severely impaired for life. When the young woman was admitted to the hospital, she was immediately administered a regiment of vitamin D-3, Omega-3 fatty acids, glutamine, and progesterone. The doctor saw slight improvements every day and, only six months after the accident that should have either killed or incapacitated her, she was walking and talking and acting as if the accident never happened.
He recalled another miraculous recovery. This time it was a military paratrooper who jumped out of a plane, but when he reached 500 feet, his parachute got entangled, and he fell hitting the ground 80 miles an hour. “Like Humpty Dumpty,” said Matthews, “he broke almost every bone in his body. When they helicoptered him to Grady, we started him on vitamin D. He stayed in the ICU for three months, but after three months, he walked out of the hospital into rehab.”
In yet another testimony of the healing properties of vitamin D, a gentleman was airlifted into the trauma unit at Grady because the electric saw that he was using kickback and severed the blood vessels and muscles on the right side of his neck down to his vertebrae. “When he got to the operating room,” said Matthews, “he did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead. Someone covered him with a sheet. I was finishing up another operation and was at the sink scrubbing when a nurse told me she saw the patient move a little bit. I suggested perhaps it was merely a reflex, but she said no. I said, get me a unit of blood. I gave him a unit of blood, and his heart started beating. Quickly, we summoned the operation team back, and we repaired all of his damaged vessels and muscles and started him on a vitamin D regiment. He walked out of the hospital about a week and a half later.
So what is this got to do with COVID-19? Matthew’s research reveals that 90% of African-Americans are vitamin D deficient.
As mentioned earlier, he retired from Grady to devote more time to researching this phenomenon. Matthews wants to educate people about the significance of Vitamin D.
“All living organisms make vitamin D,” he says. “Animals produce vitamin D, plants produce vitamin D-2, and we produce vitamin D-3. No other vitamin does that. That’s how important Vitamin D for a healthy life.”
When blacks lived in Africa, they lived closer to the equator and received more sunlight. Ninety percent of vitamin D comes from sunlight. Dark skin makes blacks less prone to sunburn and skin cancer, but more prone to many diseases because the melanin in their skin blocks 98% of the vitamin D production.
Darker-skinned people have to stay in the sun three to 10 times longer than lighter-skinned people to produce the same amount of vitamin D. On average, blacks have 30% lower levels of vitamin D than Caucasians. Without regularly replenishing this valuable hormone with nutritious food, supplements, and adequate sunlight, as they grow, older blacks are more prone to heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney failure, and a host of others disorders – especially if they smoke, drink, or abuse their bodies.
Sheltering for months can further reduce the efficacy of their immune system. It’s sort of like blocking sunlight from plants. “You can only make vitamin D from the last week of March until the first week in October,” said Matthews. “You need the sun at a 90° angle in the Northern Hemisphere to make vitamin D. This means most Americans aren’t making any vitamin D for nearly five months a year. This is why D levels plummet in the winter, and so many people get sick due to their compromised immune systems. When you combine massively reduce sun exposure with all-around vitamin D deficient diets, you get the perfect storm of D deficiency.”
“Even if we perfectly practice social distancing — isolating, quarantining, travel restricting, wearing masks, and washing our hands — we are still mitigating merely 40% of the storm heading our way. Sixty percent is still coming,” Matthews said. He suggests instead of running from COVID-19, we lean into it — meaning tackle it internally.
When we step outside of our house, it’s prudent to take precautions, but the “best defense we have is our immune system.” Nothing foreign that comes into our body can defeat the white blood cells that are divinely designed to stop it if they’re sufficiently build up.
“The best protection we have is our God-given immune system. One way or the other, we’re very likely going to be exposed, but there’s nothing better than what God made.” We need not fear to leave our homes because our “wonderfully made” body comes with a divine defense system. Over the years, Dr. L Ray Matthew has seen reports of death “greatly exaggerated” many times.
So the next time you visit your doctor, ask him (or her) to check your vitamin D level. If it’s deficient, Matthews suggests you ask him for a one month prescription of 50,000 IU’s, then after a month take 5000 IU’s daily for maintenance. And for goodness’-sake – get some sun!
Steve Williams is an award winning journalist who lives in Georgetown. His columns are published regularly in the Georgetown Times and South Strand News.