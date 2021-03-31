Roxie is hot under the collar

"Hi Roxie, you seem unhappy. What's going on?"
"You know me well. And It's not just hot under my collar. The whole world is getting hot. Humans burning fossil fuels is the major cause of the warming of the earth. When are you humans going to do something about it?"
"What brought all this on?"
"The recent storms in Texas left lots of canines stranded and many dead. My understanding is the origin of the storms can be traced back to a change in wind currents brought on by the warming of the planet. And of course flood waters keep eating up our coast and the communities on our rivers. That impacts canines too.
"I understand. And I continue to be concerned that one day I'll look out at the marsh and see an oil slick covering grass and birds. But Roxie, I have good news to share."
"Let me have it".
"There is within the human community a growing consensus that we have got to move away from burning fossil fuel as a source of energy. Renewable, clean energy will power our cars, heat and light our homes, etc. Humans who can't agree on anything else find common ground when it comes to the warming of the planet being fueled (pun intended) by fossil fuel.
Roxi, did I ever tell you about how way back in the early 1900's Mary's Grandfather started an electric buggy company in Rock Hill, SC?"
"Wow. You've never shared that . What happened to it?" "Starters were invented so drivers didn't have to turn a crank anymore. Also, batteries that would keep the vehicles powered weren't invented. However, technology has caught up with the desire for vehicles that don't run on gasoline. Special batteries and other technology have made possible the dream that Mary's Grandfather had over one hundred years ago. Everytime I get an alumni magazine from Ga Tech, I read about more progress being made in moving away from fossil fuels."
"Roxie, while we are on cars, recently General Motors, has pledged to only produce zero emission vehicles by 2035. Other companies like BMW, Ford, Honda, VW, and Volvo have committed to tougher emission standards."
"And, get this. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, are in conversation about lending policies and fossil fuel. John Kerry, the new government point person on climate is helping pull those companies together to see what lending institutions can do to move us away from fossil fuel. This is just one example of how the Biden Administration has prioritized working to reverse the warming of the planet. It was a very good thing when we reentered the Paris Accord. There has got to be global cooperation. Greenhouse gases don't know national boundaries.
"To top it off, colleges and Universities, like Rutgers, are divesting from fossil fuel industries.."
"Jim you are excited and it's not from being hot under the collar. You are glowing with optimism."
"You got it Roxie. Major institutions in the private and public sectors are working together to meet the crisis of the heating of the planet. Let's toast them during Happy Hour."
"And Jim let's encourage our readers to keep communicating with those who represent us in government. Let's ask them to continue making responding to the heating of the planet a priority. It's the only planet we've got and we've been called by the maker of canines and humans to take care of it."
"Amen Roxie Amen."