Rev. Brad Morris column: The keys of life

Keys. You know those little insignificant pieces of carved and notched metal that we all carry around. You never think about how important they are until you need one and don’t have it. I have quite a collection of keys. I even remember what most of them are for, most of the time. We have keys for everything. I even have one for my lawnmower!
Keys are such small, little, insignificant things... but they are very important. Just lose one and you’ll see how important it is; especially if it is your car key and you are away from home. It doesn’t really matter if you’re just at the corner store or in town at the mall, or on vacation. Exasperation sets in, along with a bit of fear, and definitely anger, usually directed at oneself if you are the one who has “temporarily misplaced” the key.
Now losing a key is not the end of the world, though depending on the occasion, the time involved, and the events surrounding it, it may seem so. When you lose a key, don’t panic. You are not the first to have done so. Our society has made great advances for those among us who lose their car keys.
A friend of mine showed me a plastic key that came with his new car that inserts into a plastic card about the size and thickness of a credit card for ease of carrying in a billfold. This, of course, will serve in an emergency but would quickly wear out if used regularly. Auto service people have a nifty little flat bar that they can insert in the door beside the glass and in the hands of someone other than me it seems to work every time to open a locked door. Most of us have become well acquainted with a straightened clothes hanger at some point in our lives. Of course as a last resort, we can call a skilled locksmith, pay them a month’s salary, promise them your first born and they will gladly open the item for you.
Of course there is the obvious answer of just carrying a spare key around. But that is too simple. We humans like to add spice and excitement to our lives.... Right?
Life is much like your car key. Sometimes we seemingly find ourselves locked out of it. Exasperation sets in, along with a bit of fear, and definitely anger, usually directed at oneself if you are the one who has “temporarily misplaced” the key to your life. What we fail to realize is just like those who lose their car keys, we are not the first to do so. The “mess” we have made, others have made before us and survived. Our society has many safeguards and helps for those of us who lose our way in life. Counselors, the church, friends and family are there for us. It is not the end of the world.
Keys could very easily become the bane of society. I used to carry so many necessary keys around that I kept them on a little apparatus that fastened to one of my belt loops on my pants. They were so bulky that they would wear holes in my pants’ pockets. When we lived in Ecuador, my keys were a nightmare. I had three different rings of keys that I had to have with me all of the time. They contained close to one hundred keys altogether. Not only were they terribly bulky (not to mention noisy, jingling as they did), but they were a true mind bender to remember what each one went to. I had my set of personal keys for our two cars and the house and other personal keys. The house alone required the use of five separate keys just to get in. Security was a high priority in Latin America. We had our home robbed twice in four years.
Then there were the set of keys for my office and the dental and medical clinics I had started (with doctors and dentists doing their thing) which seemed to weigh close to ten pounds (not really) as there were over fifty keys on that large ring alone. And finally there was the key ring to the Evangelistic Center and another set of offices. Looking back I wonder how I managed to keep the different key rings straight, never mind the individual keys on them.
The importance of keys was vividly brought home to me one day after we had moved back to the good ol’ USA. My car key had begun to wear. I only had one, as they had to be special ordered through the manufacturer. They were machine cut and couldn’t be made at any handy-dandy key maker. They were also rather pricy, which was why I had not bothered to get another one made earlier. I ordered two. I was promised they would arrive in 10-14 days. Sure.
Meanwhile, my one key was so worn that it ceased being able to lock or unlock the driver’s door. A few days later it ceased being able to lock or unlock the passenger door. Some how this happened with the door still unlocked, so I wasn’t stranded... yet. Then the ignition…. It worked fine all morning, the next to the last day that the new keys had been promised to me. I went to the hospital to visit someone, came out, got into my car, inserted the key and the ignition would not turn. Uh-oh, I thought. I played with it for about fifteen minutes and it started! I made a bee line for the dealership to see if my keys had come in. No, was the short succinct answer. Out to the car I went, with some trepidation. I inserted the key, attempted to turn it and ... you got it... no go!
Matthew 16:18-19 says, “And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” God has given a set of keys to his children in the church, keys that will meet our needs as we go to Him in prayer. These keys open up the way for miracles in our lives.
Oh, after forty-five minutes of attempting to start my car at the dealership, I finally asked the Lord to let it start one more time. It did! I went home and parked it. The keys did come in the next day and my wife drove me up to get them. There is always a way out of our difficulty, whatever it may be. Sometimes, trying again, getting help from family or friends and of course prayer. Don’t give up, ever!
Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Times.