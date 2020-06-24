Rev. Brad Morris column: Packrat

After looking in my closets for a needed article for my Harley and not finding it, I have concluded that we are all a bunch of packrats. Now I realize I said I was looking through my stuff, so why do I say we all are packrats? Because I know, like me, dear reader, y’all have lots of stuff too. We keep everything. Why, the other day I rediscovered a gazillion audiocassette tapes that I have collected over the past 25 years. Audiocassette tapes, we don’t even use those anymore. Folks, that is many tapes. And what is sad is I know I have a cassette tape player somewhere too, if I could only find it. Whatever will I do with all of those tapes? Take time to figure out how to listen to each one and record what is on it on a CD disk? I don’t think that will ever happen.
We save everything at our house. We don’t throw it away. I must confess, it is not that we are such good environmentalists, that we save everything. Although from the looks of things, if I and my family threw everything away that we really don’t need, but one day we might, kind of stuff, the landfill would probably lose a good year off of its useful life duration.
I know that my family is not the only one that lives in a house bulging with stuff. No, I haven’t been peeking into the windows of my neighbors. I don’t have to do that. Just drive around the neighborhood where you live. You will be able to tell it too. Have you noticed all of those little houses out back of the main house? And no, I am not talking about those “out houses.” I am talking about those things we once called storage sheds. Have you noticed them?
They have been upgraded, big time. I have seen some around the area that are bigger than the house I grew up in! They are not houses to live in, but rather to store our stuff in. They look quite nice too. I have seen some of them that I know some people would love to live in! They come in all sizes and shapes, most can be hauled to your place on a truck and slid into place and set up all within the matter of a few moments. I know, because I bought one from Luis and Norma Rubin at their place of business, not too long after I moved back to Georgetown.
I had too much stuff to fit in the house and most of it was occupying my garage and shop out back. So I bought an extra building to put this stuff in. I am not the only person to have done this. We do it just to help us keep our stuff safe. Some of us have gotten so good at keeping our stuff, that we have two or three of these buildings, just to keep our stuff safe.
Why? It’s valuable, you say? Really? Do we use it? Do we even remember what is in all of those boxes we stored away years ago and forgot? Oh we know the boxes are there, but what is inside of them? Most people, rather than spend the time digging and searching for half a day for something, will just run out and buy a new gizmo and use it, and then store it safely away when they finish. How many duplicate gizmos do we all have? Who knows?
We used to attempt to sell the stuff in yard sales. Now that is too difficult and time consuming for most of us. You have to drag everything out from where it is stored so neatly and sort it and price it and try to sell it, and then drag it all back, resort it out and restore it when it doesn’t sell.
Then there are those brave hearts that go out to yard sales, looking for those wonderful bargains, so they can haul them home by the car load and store them. We bought it, not because we needed it, but just because it was too good of a deal to pass up, and besides, one day I might need it. Yeah, right.
How many boxes do I have filled with stuff that I haven’t gotten rid of because I might need it? Now I know that some of us have boxes of stuff that is of real value to us, sentimental as well as monetary. But face it folks. I have come to realize that we are all packrats. We just don’t have a clue yet that is what we are.
I thought that my family and I were this way because of the years we lived as missionaries in a foreign country where “good stuff” was hard to come by, so we saved everything. That is the point. It is good stuff, well most of it anyway. But it is just that, stuff, nondescript, no real purpose, no real need for it. It’s just stuff. I realize that it has nothing to do with having been a missionary. It is a disease of the human race. We all do it. We save our stuff. We guard it. We protect it. We buy it nice houses to live in. We spend good money to keep the bugs out of it. Did you know that you can even rent climate controlled warehouse space now in which to store your stuff and keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter? I don’t doubt that some people’s stuff “lives” better than they do!
I have noticed that even the local dump sites have signs up on their containers that you can’t look through or take stuff out of their containers. I guess because people were climbing up and looking into them to see what others had thrown away that they might like to get and take to their house.
Colossians 3:2 (NIV) says, “Set your mind on things above, not on earthly things.” Or in the Brad Morris version, “Keep your mind on God’s stuff above, not on your earthly stuff.”
Maybe we all need to have a “stuff cleaning out day” in the county. But if we do set one up, please, don’t tell me about it. I’ll just go around, see your stuff, and decide I might need that…, and well, you see the point. Please, just dispose of it quietly. I guess I’ll just sit here with my stuff a while longer… I wonder does anyone rent trailers yet, to take their stuff with them on vacation. Is that what motor homes are all about? I wonder…?
Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Times.