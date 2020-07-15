Rev. Brad Morris column: Not as it seems

Has anyone besides me had enough rain for a while? It seems as if the daily forecast is rain with more rain. Does the sun shine more than just an hour or so between heavy downpours anymore? I know, rain is good for us, and at least here in our area there are no major floods to deal with other than our streets being covered for a short span with excess water. My yard around the house looks like a wading pool for my 1 & 3 year old grand children. Where there is no water standing the ground is so soft that you will sink in a few inches even walking on the grass.
As do most things that happen to me today, many times I am reminded by them of things that happened years ago in Ecuador while I was a missionary. All of this rain we are having has done just that. So sit back and enjoy another story from a previous time of my life in South America.
I am thinking of a day in Babahoyo, Ecuador. It was 1983, during the rainy season of “El Niño”. I had to drive to that town about an hour and a half from where my family and I were living in Guayaquil. The town of Babahoyo was at the juncture of three large rivers. The whole town was underwater because of heavy rains up in the mountains as well as in the area. The area was an agricultural one, with some cattle farms but mostly rice farms. It was normally a low lying area anyway, so most of the roads were built up as were the center parts of the city some six or eight feet above the surrounding land.
El Niño struck with devastating results. Most of the cattle drowned as the area experienced flooding worse than any in the last 100 years. Everything was underwater. The roads were covered with an average of two feet of water. I had gone to Babahoyo to look at a piece of property where we were supposed to start building a new church for the local congregation in three weeks.
There was water everywhere on the trip up from Guayaquil. As I began to get near to Babahoyo, the water kept approaching and threatening to cover the roadway. Finally it did cover the road on the outskirts of the city. I could tell where the road was by the telephone and power poles on either side of the road which were only sticking up 4 – 6 feet out of the water. So theoretically I knew where the road was but I could not see through the muddy water to tell if the road was still there, or maybe one side had washed away or not.
So I hired a young boy 10 or 12 years of age to walk the road in front of my vehicle as I followed him. There were dozens of them with the entrepreneur spirit of making a little money out of the catastrophe that had overtaken their town. Buses, trucks, and cars all had their personal guides helping them to skirt the holes hidden by the muddy water that were large enough to swallow a whole vehicle.
After I navigated my way to the church property in my four-wheel drive Blazer, the local pastor and several of his members warmly received me. They had never doubted that I would show up. I had told them I would, and so they expected me. I had not realized the extent and gravity of the flooding until I arrived at Babahoyo. After arriving, I took my shoes off, rolled up my pant legs and got out and walked over the flooded ground where I was to begin construction of a church in just three weeks. A team of volunteers from the States was coming down on their vacation time to donate funds and their labor for the construction of this church. I thought I would not have the ground prepared in time, because of the flooding.
I expressed this to the Pastor, but he and his people insisted that the water would all be gone within the week. As he explained it, the same three rivers that brought all of that water here in the first place would continue to take it on downstream and out of Babahoyo. I had my doubts that the ground would be above water in three weeks much less dry enough to begin construction..
As I was splashing along looking at a piece of land (though all I could see was the water covering the land) I saw another young boy about the same age and size as the one who had led me through the flooded streets. This one was not leading a vehicle though. In his left hand he held a plastic bag with some grocery items in it. What caught my attention was not the bag, but rather what he was carrying on his right side. On his right shoulder was a log about ten feet long! He was strolling along as if he hadn’t a care in the world. I was flabbergasted. How could such a small boy carry such a large log? Why was he carrying it? The answer to both soon became known. The Pastor, in answer to my questions, said that the log was balsa and weighed almost nothing. The boy was carrying it because his family had sent him to the store, and though he could wade through the water in most places, it was too deep in others. So, he would put the log down in the deep water, straddle it and paddle his way back home. Somewhere in my old pictures I have a picture of me holding that same log, but people were always more impressed by the picture of that young boy holding it. How blessed we are in America. We don’t have to send our young boys to the store toting a log to paddle across deep water to get to the store and back again.
I learned three things that day about appearances not being as they seemed. The roads seemed impassable, but with a guide they were passable. A young boy was carrying a log with ease when it appeared that it should have crushed him. Balsa logs are extremely light. Lastly, I learned that the faith of a Pastor and his people was undaunted, when in three weeks I returned with a work team to begin construction of their church… on dry ground. Life is the same. Many times it is not as it seems to be. Seek out your Life’s Guide, know that you will not be crushed by life’s circumstances and have faith that all is going to be well.
May the Good Lord be with each of you. Stay dry, be encouraged, It will dry out… one day.
Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Times.