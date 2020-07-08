Rev. Brad Morris column: July 4th Ode to America

July Fourth, Independence Day, we just celebrated it, well somewhat celebrated, not like in years past. After 244 years of freedom and liberty, our country still celebrates its independence. Our country’s ability to stand on its own has not been because of the ease of the state of affairs with which it was surrounded. A long and bitter war was fought to gain that independence. The American Revolution, or the War for American Independence, ended on Oct.19, 1781 with the surrender of Gen. Cornwallis. We Americans won our War of Independence only after some bloody encounters.
The U.S. Congress proclaimed victory in the American War of Independence on April 19, 1783. Some 4,435 Americans died in battle for our independence with 6,188 wounded, and thousands more had died of disease and exposure. This does not count the British losses which were at least equal to if not greater than the losses of the new American Republic.
Hostilities befell the young republic nine years later in the War of 1812, when armed conflict broke out again between the U.S. and England. This came about partly because of U.S. insistence on neutral shipping rights during the Franco British hostilities of the French Revolutionary Wars and the wars with Napoleon.
We are aware of the great division that was in our country during the dark years of the American Civil War, 1861 1865. More American lives were lost in this war than all of her other wars combined up until the Vietnam War.
There was the Spanish American War, World War I and World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Granada, Iraq and a host of smaller conflicts, in scale only, but no less important because of the loss of American lives. There are innumerable places around the world where no war was declared, but Americans lost their lives such as Lebanon, Bosnia and Saudi Arabia. Each one of these conflicts, each one of these American lives which were lost, all add to the great weight of responsibility which our American freedom and liberty places upon each one of us, great and small. For we are free and have our liberty at a price, a price paid in the blood of our brothers and sisters, fathers and grandfathers. We as Americans are grateful to them all and to those who still serve on Independence Day of 2020 to keep our freedom strong.
Back in 2001 I found the following editorial which was translated from a Romanian newspaper in September of that year. It gives us insight into how some of the rest of the world viewed you and I as Americans back then. I first read this editorial on the Internet in September 2001, just a few weeks after the terrorist’s attack on the World Trade Towers in New York City. It sounded wonderful, too wonderful actually to have been true. At the time I thought that it was just another one of those things hastily emailed over the internet with no basis in fact. In fact I was wrong for I did discover that indeed it was true that it was written by a Romanian editor for his readers there in Romania. His name is Mr. Cornel Nistorescu.
Ode to America
”Why are Americans so united? They don’t resemble one another even if you paint them! They speak all the languages of the world and form an astonishing mixture of civilizations. Some of them are nearly extinct, others are incompatible with one another and in matters of religious beliefs, not even God can count how many they are.
Still, the American tragedy turned three hundred million people into a hand put on the heart. Nobody rushed to accuse the White House, the army, the secret services that they are only a bunch of losers. Nobody rushed to empty their bank accounts. Nobody rushed on the streets nearby to gape about.
The Americans volunteered to donate blood and to give a helping hand. After the first moments of panic, they raised the flag on the smoking ruins, putting on T-shirts, caps and ties in the colors of the national flag. They placed flags on buildings and cars as if in every place and on every car a minister or the president was passing. On every occasion they started singing their traditional song: “God Bless America!”
Silent as a rock, I watched the charity concert broadcast on Saturday once, twice, three times, on different TV channels. There were Clint Eastwood, Willie Nelson, Robert de Niro, Julia Roberts, Cassius Clay, Jack Nicholson, Bruce Springsteen, Silvester Stalone, James Wood, and many others whom no film or producers could ever bring together. The American’s solidarity spirit turned them into a choir. Actually, choir is not the word. What you could hear was the heavy artillery of the American soul. What neither George W. Bush, nor Bill Clinton, nor Colin Powell could say without facing the risk of stumbling over words and sounds was being heard in a great and unmistakable way in this charity concert.
I don’t know how it happened that all this obsessive singing of America didn’t sound croaky, nationalist, or ostentatious! It made you green with envy because you weren’t able to sing for your country without running the risk of being considered chauvinist, ridiculous, or suspected of who-knows-what mean interests.
I watched the live broadcast and the rerun of its rerun for hours listening to the story of the guy who went down one hundred floors with a woman in a wheelchair without knowing who she was, or of the Californian hockey player, who fought with the terrorists and prevented the plane from hitting a target that would have killed other hundreds or thousands of people. How on earth were they able to bow before a fellow human?
Imperceptibly, with every word and musical note, the memory of some turned into a modern myth of tragic heroes. And with every phone call, millions and millions of dollars were put in a collection aimed at rewarding not a man or a family, but a spirit which nothing can buy.
What on earth can unite the Americans in such a way? Their land? Their galloping history? Their economic power? Money? I tried for hours to find an answer, humming songs and murmuring phrases which risk of sounding like commonplaces. I thought things over, but I reached only one conclusion.
Only the love of freedom can work such miracles!”
This article was written by the editor, Mr. Cornel Nistorescu and published under the title “Cîntarea Americii” on September 24, 2001 in the Romanian newspaper “Evenimentul Zilei” (“The Daily Event” or “News of the Day”).
The Associated Press reported about Mr. Nistorescu: Nistorescu, managing director of the daily newspaper “News of the Day” published his editorial Sept 24, two days after watching a celebrity telethon in New York for victims of the attacks. ... Like his other columns, “Ode to America” was meant for domestic consumption in Romania. No one knows when or how the article first reached the other side of the Atlantic. But it did. “It is all about the American spirit and how freedom cannot be crushed,” Nistorescu said.
What Mr. Nistorescu wrote about America 19 years ago seems so different from what we are seeing in our country today. I believe what he saw 19 years ago still exists underneath all the trials and troubles our country is going through in these days. Please pray for the blessings of Almighty God to continue to bless America and all of her sons and daughters. Pray for all the wrongs to be made right and that we can all be united again, proud to be Americans together, united for the good of all people in our country. The next time you think of mom, or apple pie, or even a simple hot dog, remember those things would not conjure up wonderful images of our freedom in our great nation, were we no longer free. We say thank you to all who have paid the price for us, and we say thank you, Lord, for keeping America safe and free for another generation.
I don’t know about you, but I am still proud to be an American. May God continue to bless America!
