Rev. Brad Morris column: God bless America

As individuals we continually invoke the name of the Lord whenever we are in trouble. Our nation is no different than we the individuals that make her who she is. President Eisenhower said: “America is great because she is good, and when she ceases to be good she will also cease to be great.” May our nation continue to honor and give place to the Lord our God and may our Almighty God continue to keep our nation great. We as a nation have taken pride in ourselves in our history and our national traditions. In the wake of all the recent civil upheaval around our great country, we as a people need to fall back upon that which we have found historically works. I am not speaking of military action, but prayer. Calling on the name of the Lord in the time of trouble.
Our first President, George Washington prayed the following during his presidency:
“Almighty God, Who has given us this land for our heritage, we humbly beseech Thee that we may always prove ourselves a people mindful of Thy favor and glad to do Thy will.
Bless our land with honorable industry, sound learning and pure manners. Save us from violence, discord and confusion; from pride and arrogance and from every evil way. Defend our liberties and fashion into one united people the multitudes brought hither out of many kindreds and tongues.
Endue with the spirit of wisdom those to whom in Thy Name we entrust the authority of government, that there may be justice and peace at home and that through obedience to Thy law, we may show forth Thy praise among the nations on the earth.
In the time of prosperity, fill our hearts with thankfulness and in the day of trouble; suffer not our faith in Thee to fail. All of which we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”
If we all could pray George Washington’s prayer from our hearts as a nation, the troubles of every description across our country would cease, as we would become ONE united people.
On the eve of Attorney General John Ashcroft’s installation as U.S. Senator from the state of Missouri he asked for prayer from family and close friends that were gathered around him that night in Washington, D.C. He said, “It’s too bad we don’t have any oil. In the Bible, David and Saul were anointed as they each undertook their duty as king of Israel, as were some leaders in the early church.” He had adopted that practice of being anointed prior to each of his terms as governor.
“Let’s see if there’s some in the kitchen,” his father suggested.
A friend went into the kitchen and returned with a tiny bowl of Crisco oil. John Ashcroft knelt in front of the sofa where his father was seated, and everyone gathered around him. He noticed his father swinging his arms, trying to lift himself out of the couch. Given his father’s weakness, a damaged heart operating at less than one-third capacity, getting out of that couch was a major feat.
John said, “I felt terrible”. Knowing his dad didn’t have strength to spare, he said, “Dad, you don’t have to struggle to stand and pray over me with these friends.”
