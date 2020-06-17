Rev. Brad Morris column: Doors

Doors are one of mankind’s most amazing inventions. We don’t normally think of a door in the course of our daily routines. That doesn’t change the fact of their importance nor of their usefulness. We all know how to open or close a door in our homes. However, the doors of our life… now that is a different matter. A door is like so many other things in our lives that we take for granted without giving them a second thought. Yet if they were not there we would definitely miss them, not to mention the definite feelings of insecurity we would have.
Although, I assure you here in America, I don’t normally have to think about ducking to go through a doorway, but this was not true for me when I lived in Ecuador. There were plenty of doorways there where I bumped my head, and for those who know me, I am not a tall six foot man. Please excuse my ramblings about door heights. Now I will not bore you with the vivid details of the sizes and colors of doors. Neither will I give details on the various materials from which doors are made, such as wood, metal, glass, plastic or some combination of these materials, nor will I describe the various colors or shapes. Let it suffice for me to say that doors come in an unimaginable array of styles. Each is made to fit a specific purpose in its use.
Doors are there for a purpose. It doesn’t matter their artistic styling, coloration, or material from which they are made or their width or height. Doors have a purpose, which is to help protect whatever is placed behind them. If it is something extremely valuable and precious we put that thing in a bank behind the vault door. If it is something that would endanger our family, or us, we keep it behind strong closed doors; animals in a zoo, criminals in prison, and poisons and strong chemicals in a locked cabinet are just a few examples.
We also keep ourselves behind locked doors for security. We lock our homes at night; most have begun to do that during the day, even if they are at home. That is a smart thing to do in these days in which we are living, yet it is a sad commentary on our society. We ride in our cars and those in the know tell us that we should also ride with those doors locked as we travel. In fact doors do tell us a lot about the society in which we live.
I stayed in a hut in the Amazonian jungle of Ecuador, among the Shuar Indians. They also had doors for the protection of their families from the wild animals. It was a very simple yet effective device. They suspended logs, some six to eight inches in diameter, by ropes from the top of the doorway. They propped them out of the way to one side at the bottom during the day, but at night they placed the bottom of the logs in a trench dug in the opening of the doorway to keep the wild animals out. It was a crude, but effective means of protection. A far cry from the sophisticated electronic keyless entrance systems found in a lot of American homes today.
In Ecuador, and in many other parts of the world as well as in some areas of our own country, it is not uncommon to see doors with bars at all of the home or office entrances as well as bars over the windows. That is not to keep dangerous animals or criminals in, but rather to keep them out. The sophistication of the door to our home or office says a lot about who we are, what we wish to say to the world about ourselves. It speaks clearly for all to see, of our fears and desires.
A company executive with a massive closed door and two or three secretaries outside of it says he wants the world to stay where it is, outside of his tightly controlled and very organized world. On the other hand a company executive with his door always open is literally inviting his workers and the world into his office. We do this in our own homes too. There are times when we all have closed door policies in our home, when we take a bath for example. You can be sure that if all the family members are always in different parts of the house with their doors closed that this is a sign something is not right in their relationship. I understand that occasionally we all need our privacy. I am not speaking about that. If our policy is to always stay behind closed doors, we may need to look into why.
Closed doors can be intriguing. We all tend to wonder what is on the other side. Locked doors can be frustrating to us, especially if you have locked the door with the keys on the other side. We have all been frustrated when we locked our car keys in the car. Life is full of locked doors and doors of restricted access. Yet God, the most powerful being in the universe has made a way for us to always be able to enter into His presence.
Matthew 7:7-8 (NIV) tells us, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened.”
Try this door. It will always be open to you. You see God is not worried about what kind of person you are, or what your family background is. He doesn’t even care about where you live, the color of your skin or what language you speak. He loves us all. All of us were created in His image. Just knock. Try it, you’ll see. He will open the door and invite you in.
Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Times.