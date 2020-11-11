Planet Janet: Truck trends

Now that the election has passed, we can finally focus our attention on a perplexing yet amusing automotive trend developing across South Carolina: what is the purpose of all of those jacked-up pick-up trucks driving on our roads?
If you haven’t seen any, you haven’t been paying attention, or perhaps you just thought the one you saw last week was a humorous anomaly. You may have passed such a pick-up truck and figured that the driver desperately needed new front tires, but could only afford two that were several sizes too large, causing the vehicle to drive down the road with a steep, tipped-back appearance. But no! This creative driver elevated the front of his vehicle by 6 or more inches with monster front tires on purpose. And once you see one of these stylized trucks, you’re going to notice others, and if you’re like me, you will do extensive research on your phone in the Bi-LO parking lot and discover that this is a bona fide movement called the “Carolina Squat.”
The Carolina Squat had its origins in auto racing in Baja, California, where its odd design served a legitimate purpose: the racers could hit a jump at high speeds and because the front of the vehicle was sharply elevated, the back of the vehicle would hit first, avoiding a crash. Thanks to photos on social media—which we can applaud for its central role in the dumbing-down of American culture—this style vehicle caught on, and it’s particularly popular and prevalent down here in South Carolina, as well as throughout Georgia, North Carolina, and Louisiana.
There is absolutely no performance advantage to altering your pick-up truck in this manner; in fact, it eliminates any real towing ability and reduces driver visibility. There are so many other obvious drawbacks that I will only irritate you with the top three:
• Getting in and out of the jacked-up front cab will require a small stowed stool or crate for the driver or front passenger to step on, adding that elegant style element that can only be described as “Huh?”
• When hauling furniture to your new place, groceries from the store, or trash to the recycling center, everything in the bed of the truck slides backward and becomes compressed against the rear gate. Once at your destination, you can’t unload without lifting your items over the tailgate; opening it would result in your stuff tumbling onto the ground.
• While driving at night, your headlights shine up over the tops of oncoming vehicles and into the sky like searchlights, which is highly recommended nowhere in the official South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles driving manual.
The appeal of these vehicles escapes me—and, by the way, the Planet Janet family does own a pick-up truck and could, if forced, purchase a kit to jack-up its front. These kits are available online, at prices ranging from $100 to well over $500, which is a high price to pay for automotive performance reduction, even if it could transform me into a trendier Granny. I suppose I would complete the illusion by cruising in my Carolina-squatted truck while doing a couple of other things that confound my comprehension, such as wearing a pair of those pricey, ripped jeans, popping a can of Monster Energy Juice, and vaping “Gummi bears.”
Instead, I will continue to drive my unmodified pick-up around town, gaping in amazement at these perfectly impressive, off-the-assembly-line pick-up trucks that have been transformed into lane-leaners and tipsy trucks. If you pull one up next to me at a stoplight, don’t be surprised at my staring, my head-shaking, my muttering of “why?” You, in turn, may reply “why not?” We in the United States are privileged to elect whomever we choose, and drive whatever we choose. It doesn’t have to make sense.