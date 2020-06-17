Planet Janet: Squashing the competition

I hope that the glorious South Carolina summer sun has made an appearance by the time this column runs. I’m sorry to report that a glance at the long-range weather forecast indicates showers, with a 90% chance of rain, followed by heavy downpours.
But let us look on the bright side of this situation—we recently had to rip out all the waterlogged, decaying yellow squash plants from our vegetable garden!
Irate fans of yellow squash will no doubt email me about my disparaging the innocent vegetable. Let me explain: I love yellow squash and I’ve been buying loads of it at the local farm stand while we awaited our hefty homegrown crop. Then, last week, my boss presented me with a bag of about fifteen, transforming my refrigerator into a shrine to the yellow squash. The problem is, I only know of one good way to prepare it and I’m getting tired of my own recipe. So, send me your yellow squash recipes instead of your defensive missives—maybe I will regret my previous paragraph. For now, I’m grateful to be no longer anticipating the same side dish on my dinner plate for the entire month of August.
Ripping out the yellow squash also made room for the flourishing heirloom tomato plants in our garden. And if there were an heirloom-tomato-eating contest every Fourth of July in Coney Island--instead of a hot-dog-eating contest—I’d definitely be among the contestants.
It’s hard for me to believe that I experienced many Fourths of July without watching the “Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest” on ESPN, because now it is part of my holiday tradition. My husband enlightened me about this annual event, televised live every year from Brooklyn, New York, and now I am compelled to view it in its entirety. The question is, not will I regret wasting 10 minutes of my life on this spectacle again, but how many hot dogs will the winner stuff down in 2020?
I might have to suggest my heirloom-tomato-eating contest to “Major League Eating,” which is a legitimate organization that sponsors competitive eating contests. It would have all the visual drama required by televised live events—with baskets of vibrant purple, yellow and red heirlooms in front of eager competitors, followed by the explosive splattering of tomato juice all over contestants and front-row viewers once the contest commenced.
At the end, we would all be amazed at the amount of tomatoes consumed, but we wouldn’t feel that nagging concern about the contestants’ health, the way we do when we watch the hot-dog-eating contest. Why? Because heirloom tomatoes are probably okay for you, even if you down 50 of them. This is according to the latest report from the Planet Janet Chief Scientist, who ate two whole heirlooms last evening in a salad and has yet to suffer any negative effects.
Last year, I witnessed Joey Chestnut eat 71 Nathan’s hot dogs to win the championship. This feat is that rare combination of impressive and vile. I was stunned to watch a reporter approach Joey immediately afterward for an interview; frankly, Joey didn’t look that great. By this, I mean he looked like a guy who just ate 71 hot dogs. I was unduly concerned about what would happen when he opened his mouth to speak. Fortunately, Joey Chestnut is the consummate hot-dog-eating professional. He is also highly competitive in other food realms, including corned beef sandwiches (20 in 10 minutes); jalapeno poppers (118 in 10 minutes), shrimp wontons (390 in 8 minutes) and Eggo waffles (81 in 8 minutes). He holds 46 world records in 46 disciplines. Believe me, I can’t make this stuff up.
Major League Eating has yet to decide whether the hot-dog-eating contest will go on this year due to the Coronavirus. It doesn’t look good. But you can always come over and help me power down some yellow squash.
