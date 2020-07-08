Planet Janet: Southern thunderstorm gardening

It’s a perfect thunderstorm for planting!
This phrase should be common on the South Carolina coast, where one minute you can be working in the 100-degree, blistering sunshine, and the next you’re in the midst of a torrential downpour.
This happened to us last week, when we returned from a local nursery with a large Chinese Fan Palm in the back of our pick-up truck. The nursery was having a 20% off sale on large potted palms, and this particular one was magnificent—about five feet tall and nearly as wide—perfect for any number of empty areas in our front yard.
On the drive home, I did some quick, probably inaccurate smart-phone research and discovered that Chinese Fan Palms can grow to 30 feet in height with a spread of 10-12 feet. This made me think that perhaps it might have been a better choice for planting in front of an apartment complex or college campus. However, my husband and I reasoned that by the time it finally grew to that size, we’d be on the other side of the ground ourselves, so no problem! And in the meantime, this Chinese Fan Palm would accelerate the “established” look of our formerly foreclosed home’s bare front yard.
I knew the palm was heavy, because I had tried pull it out from a cluster of other palms onto the walkway where we could see it on its own. It took a couple of heaves for me to get it into the open, and the exertion left me panting like our 14-year-old dog, only with less drool. Once we decided this was the palm we wanted, the Captain America of nursery employees effortlessly squatted, picked it up to the level of our tailgate and pushed it into the truck bed. He didn’t even break a sweat. This made me think about how we pay to join exercise boot camps when we could probably be paid to work at a local nursery and achieve the same results. Squats, lifts, crunches—all of these happen when you are gardening; you just don’t think about it until the next day when you are forced to wear the “Copper Fit” belt to work under your Capri pants.
On the drive home, my husband formulated a plan: we would back the truck up into our front yard, work the palm from its pot onto the tailgate, then lower it gently into the hole. This sounded good to me. I don’t often strategize about how our rigorous home-improvement tasks will get done—I just have ridiculous faith. So far this is working for us.
Once we surveyed our yard and settled on where the palm should go, my husband began raking away the mulch. I tacked the weed and vine removal while he labored to create a perfectly shaped hole. All the while, the sun roasted us. We discovered the “mister” setting on the hose and frequently sprayed each other, which I’m sure amused our neighbors, because there is nothing like senior citizens having an impromptu water fight.
Without warning, the clouds gathered.
“We’d better get this in the ground,” my husband said. Abruptly, the wind picked up and heavy rains pelted us, followed by a dramatic thunder and lightning show.
What could we do but laugh? This activity, however, did not enhance our productivity. Another resounding thunderclap sombered us up. It was time to “drop the palm;” my husband guiding the plant toward the tailgate’s edge while I crouched on the ground, ready to set it in the hole.
“Watch your head,” he cautioned. Truthfully, I wasn’t sure how I would do that, because I couldn’t see a thing in the deluge. I just leaned back and hoped for the best.
It worked! The Chinese Fan Palm landed safely. We laughed again, this time with relief. And we definitely had the last laugh, because with thunderstorm gardening, you never have to water anything in.
Janet Combs is a freelance writer living in Georgetown County. Her column is published regularly in the Georgetown Times. Contact her at https://janetfrickecombs.wordpress.com.