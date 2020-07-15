Planet Janet: Driving lessons from my car

I have an excellent driving record, much to the surprise of anyone who rides with me. My heavy foot alternately jamming the accelerator or the brake results in a herky-jerky style that I have learned is aggravating, possibly even nauseating, to most passengers.
I can’t say that this is how I learned to drive, but I did spend most of my formative years on high-volume, narrow, shoulderless city roads where that style is the norm. In these places, if you didn’t lurch off into an intersection the minute the light turned green, you’d be treated to a long, loud horn blast from the driver behind you, plus the “international salute of friendship” flashed out the driver’s window. If you didn’t keep the space between you and the driver in front of you just shy of a car length while barreling down the turnpike at 75 miles per hour, you could count on someone veering into the barely available opening to cut you off, demonstrating in a frightful way that you were impeding the flow of traffic. And if you didn’t change lanes every few minutes—not necessarily to get ahead, but to keep things interesting—you were not living up to your full annoying-city-driver potential.
So, before I go any further and invite you to commute with me, please take the following one-question, multiple-choice comprehension test: Based on your reading thus far, Janet’s driving style can best be described as: a) Erratic; b) Scary; c) Motion-sickness inducing; d) Still somehow charming; or e) All except for “d.”
The answer is “e,” because no matter how I might like to romanticize my driving, I know the truth. Given a choice, most people would opt to ride in an open jeep through Jurassic Park than drive for ten minutes with me down Highway 17.
I’ve always been surprised that there are people I know—my husband is one of them—who grew up in similar congested environs, and yet can adjust their driving style to any situation. These people consistently get good gas mileage; they experience fewer vehicular repairs because they are not “hard” on their cars. I believed that this smooth driver club was one I could never join—that the panicky stop-and-go style was somehow imprinted on me for life.
Little did I know I just needed a new car!
Last year, we bought a hybrid vehicle for my 17-mile commute to work each day. Initially, I was thrilled that I only need to fill it up with gas every 4 to 5 weeks. But my car is actually teaching me to be a better driver.
I’m not talking about “lane assist,” a feature that beeps at you if you drift over the lane line, although I’ve certainly improved in that area. I’m not even talking about the back-up camera, which prevents me from crushing shrubs and landscape lights we’ve installed. Usually. At least, when Mark Knopfler is not singing “Romeo and Juliet” too loudly on the car stereo.
But the point is, there is this dashboard display that indicates when I am operating the vehicle on 100% battery power versus when I am using gas. A flashing number changes—letting me know how many miles to the gallon I am getting. I’ve noticed that if I just keep my foot steady on the gas or gentle on the brake pedal, the number steadily climbs from 58.6 to 60.5, and it’s exciting! To me.
Of course, this is a smooth driving technique that everybody already knows. Maybe I just needed encouragement in a video-game format, a little vehicular biofeedback. Now I’m driven to keep my mileage number on 58 at a minimum, and I feel like I’ve won some sort of prize when I pull into my driveway and the number displays 60 or higher. But the real prize is when my husband drives with me and doesn’t need to bring an airsickness bag.
Janet Combs is a freelance writer living in Georgetown County. Her column is published regularly in the Georgetown Times. Contact her at https://janetfrickecombs.wordpress.com.