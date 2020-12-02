Normalcy resumes when leadership unites

And Isaac was 40 years old when he took Rebekah to wife, the daughter of Bethuel the Syrian of Padanaram, the sister to Laban the Syrian. 21 And Isaac intreated the Lord for his wife, because she was barren: and the Lord was intreated of him, and Rebekah his wife conceived. 22 And the children struggled together within her; and she said, If it be so, why am I thus? And she went to enquire of the Lord. 23 And the Lord said unto her, Two nations are in thy womb, and two manner of people shall be separated from thy bowels; and the one people shall be stronger than the other people; and the elder shall serve the younger. (Gen 25:20-23)
Rebecca, the wife of Isaac, was expecting with twins of whom was at odds with each other in their mother’s wound. What an ordeal that must have been, carrying twins who fought when they should have been thriving to survive trimestral challenges. Human nature is a wonder to behold. The twins demonstrated contrasting personalities before they were born. The babies were born and given the names Esau and Jacob. The elder Esau was first and Jacob came second holding on to Esau’s heel. The scrimmages in the wound was about to become real and in person.
The boys grew up and Jacob eventually tricked Esau out of his birthright. He then finalized the deal by partnering with his mother to deceive Isaac, his dad, for Esau’s blessings. When Esau found out what Jacob did and the fact that his father did not have anything else to bless him with, he was furious with Jacob. After the mourning of Isaac, Esau planned to slay Jacob. Jacob, at the command of his mother Rebekah ran for his life to Haran, the home of his uncle Laban.
The division between two people grew into two nations that was at odds with each other because of the beef between two leaders. It is so difficult for me to believe, just how easy it is for an individual to assemble followers in just about anything he or she believes. There are still people who believe that the shooting at Columbine High never happened. The proponents of this belief have hundreds of followers, even after 15 people were killed by the perpetrator!
Both Jacob and Esau became fruitful and multiplied, but for Jacob, his life was like a roller coaster. He encountered one failed plan after another compounded by deception after deception towards him. The word of God never fails, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” Galatians 6:7. Jacob sowed deception and he was constantly opposed by deception.
Years later, Jacob and Esau met face to face. Jacob did not know what to expect from the brother he had deceived. We find this unexpected setting in Genesis 33:1-4, And Jacob lifted up his eyes, and looked, and, behold, Esau came, and with him four hundred men. And he divided the children unto Leah, and unto Rachel, and unto the two handmaids. And he put the handmaids and their children foremost, and Leah and her children after, and Rachel and Joseph hindermost. And he passed over before them, and bowed himself to the ground seven times, until he came near to his brother. And Esau ran to meet him, and embraced him, and fell on his neck, and kissed him: and they wept. Look at Jacob, thinking about himself and the people he loved the most. He put the handmaids, their children and Leah and her children up front. He and Rachel was at the rear of the pack.
Nevertheless, God gave Jacob favor with Esau they both embraced each other and wept. The following verses are the icing and the cherry on the cake. 9 And Esau said, I have enough, my brother; keep that thou hast unto thyself. Jacob then said unto Esau, 10 And Jacob said, Nay, I pray thee, if now I have found grace in thy sight, then receive my present at my hand: for therefore I have seen thy face, as though I had seen the face of God, and thou wast pleased with me. 11 Take, I pray thee, my blessing that is brought to thee; because God hath dealt graciously with me, and because I have enough. And he urged him, and he took it.
Wow, God blessed them both even in the midst of deception and anguish. We have grouping of nations at odds in the United States, in reality however, a gracious God has enough for all of us to be fruitful and multiply!
Yes we can live together in this nation!