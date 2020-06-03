Lynne Ford column: Moving forward

High school graduation. It should be a time of reflection, excitement, satisfaction, and celebration. While this season for high school seniors across the county and even the world has turned upside down due to the pandemic, we in Georgetown County were pleasantly surprised to find that our seniors would be able to have a “real” graduation. And thus, the planning began.
As the days draw closer to graduation, the time for my first born to leave the nest for college is quickly approaching as well. Many emotions have flooded through my soul. I think the reason that I have not been writing for the past several months is that I’ve been in partial denial of my feelings. If I don’t write, I don’t have to process such thoughts too deeply. I can ponder about things but stop when it gets too painful. However, when I write, what is in my heart – often what’s in the depths of my soul emerges to the forefront. And I must then continue to write and explore.
On the surface, I was coping well with the thought of my son going off to conquer the world. After all, as parents, we raise our children to be independent, self-sufficient, and self-assured. Their future is bright. What can stop them, right? That’s the beauty of youth – the “I can handle it all” mentality. But then life in America, ramped up by ignorance and hatred and racism, slapped us all brutally in the face, and I knew I had to write again.
Oh, how I yearned to write about my love for my beautiful son, how proud his dad and I are of Joshua and the bright young man he has become! How I wanted to revel in the fact that he has been accepted to the college of his choice since he was small (Carolina – my alma mater), but then decided to attend Columbia International University where he’s accepted academic and track scholarships. How I wanted to just do “stream of consciousness” writing and re-live favorite moments of his life – the ups and downs, the hurdles, and triumphs. But I can’t.
Because my heart aches. It aches for the “bright future”, not of just my own boys, but of brown boys and girls of color in this 2020 high school class of graduates and beyond. It aches for the innocence stolen and the reality that “innocent until proven guilty” is still a mere concept when it comes to people of color. My heart aches for my sister-friend, of brown skin and a slight build, who was called a racial slur, while going for a run in Columbia. My heart aches for my own son, who loves to take off for similar runs, but since Stables Park is closed, must find other paths. Will he encounter a similar or worse fate?
This feeling of inadequacy and helplessness in protecting my brood does not leave me hopeless or defeated. I won’t live in fear but will move forward. The lesson for me is to turn to the One who gave me life, my Lord and Savior. I must look to His example. The great sacrifice He made for me and His love for me compel me to continue to love fiercely (even to those who don’t return the favor), to walk boldly and to live – not in fear of the future, but living in faith, and hope that we, especially those who profess Christ, will truly emulate His life here on earth. That we will come together and do what is right, not for one group of people but for the benefit of all. “If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together” (1Corinthians 12:26). I look forward to a time of rejoicing!
Lynne Ford is a wellness coach and writer who lives in Pawleys Island with her beautiful family.