Letters to the Editor: June 24, 2020

Peace
To the Editor:
I have been watching and reading the on-going events in our towns and, cities and country with a heavy heart. The statements of plans for dialogue with leaders are commendable. However, an outward and visible sign for all to see would be a start. We ‘show our colors’ with garnet and black; orange and purple; garnet and blue; red, white and blue; and many different colors of ribbons. White is the universal color of the statement, I COME IN PEACE. We can design white armbands emblazoned with a dove and olive branch to be worn by all people of good will to the grocery store, post office, sporting events, while cutting the grass, walking the dog, you get the idea. No t-shirts with slogans, no hats, no buzz words, just an outward and visible sign that the person wearing the arm band comes in peace.
Brenda Miller
Pawleys Island
New Development
As a member of the Keep It Green steering committee I was contacted recently by a board member from The Bridges Development. She explained the community has been concerned with the negative impact The Village of Pawleys Development is having on their neighborhood. They believe the value of their forever homes has declined due to the intrusion of this new development.
Travel down Gilman Rd. toward the Stables Tennis Center. Look at the first few homes. Instead of a treed backyard these homes now have a three story yellow apartment building overlooking their backyards. Good-bye bucolic view and backyard privacy.
The County Planning and Development process has completely disregarded the rights of the adjacent community in both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the building of The Village of Pawleys. They allowed the developer to construct Phase 1 buildings right up to the setback line of The Bridges.
The developer is now ready for Phase 2 of The Villages at Pawleys. Since he needed a variance for his proposed plan, he petitioned the County Zoning Board of Appeals. The meeting was last Thursday night. I attended to understand the process. The usual attorney was there to represent the developer. Homeowners from The Bridges spoke eloquently opposing the variance request. They lost 4-1, not even close. There was no explanation from the Zoning Appeals Board, just silence.
Without getting too far into the weeds, Zoning Boards are governed by strict laws in terms of granting variances. To grant a variance a board needs to specifically find that (1)there are extraordinary and exceptional conditions pertaining to the property; AND (2)these conditions do not generally apply to other property in the vicinity; AND (3) because of these conditions, the application of the ordinance would effectively prohibit or unreasonably restrict the utilization of the property; AND (4) a variance will not be of substantial detriment to adjacent property or to the public good, and the character of the district will not be harmed by the granting of the variance.
In the few questions posed by the Zoning Appeals Board members these critieria were disregarded. Even the developer’s attorney did not seem compelled to address them. In his comments he even admitted there were feasible alternatives the developer could employ to build within the existing requirements, but it would involve some additional time and expense. With that argument 80 percent of the board voted for the developer.
The process I witnessed last Thursday was flawed. In what is supposed to be a balanced approach, the developer was the heavy contest favorite. The community never had a chance.
We already know developers see the Waccamaw Neck as a potential pot of gold. If last week’s process is the norm it is good –bye to the Waccamaw Neck life style, hello Myrtle Beach.
Andy Hallock
River Club
Unpardonable
Former SC Governor Nikki Haley said on May 30th, “It’s important to understand that the death of George Floyd was personal and painful for many; in order to heal, it needs to be personal and painful for everyone.” With all due respect, why? I’ve never been to Minneapolis, and I have no relationship to the police there or Mr. George Floyd. Why must I countenance the desecration of my ancestors and vilification of my country over events I cannot control?
My father, Lt. Col. Thomas M. Hines Jr., USAF, was a highly-decorated World War II veteran. He was immensely proud of his Confederate ancestor Capt. Thomas MacEntyre and idolized Robert E. Lee. My uncle, Ens. Richard Towill, USN, was named for his grandfather, Lt. Richard Towill, and gave his life for our country after Pearl Harbor. I am proud of my family’s distinguished military tradition and loyalty to America.
I believe this “collective guilt,” which Haley used to catapult herself to fame in 2015 after the shooting in Charleston by a psychopathic killer, is responsible for the current disorder. And clearly, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has picked up on Haley’s rhetoric about “divisive “symbols in his call for the Lee monument removal. What does a Minneapolis police killing have to do with Robert E. Lee, whom Winston Churchill called, “the noblest American who ever lived”? Politicians like Haley and Northam lend a veneer of respectability to acts of lawlessness and the sacrifice of our history and heritage. That is unpardonable.
Richard Hines
Mayesville
Leadership
This is a warning about a plague worse than any virus. This is a warning about droves of people moving here. They are fleeing high taxes, high crime rates, governmental corruption, and fiscal insolvency that threatens to bankrupt their cities and states. But they are fleeing what they themselves created over the decades by electing Democrat mayors and governors.
Those Democrat so-called leaders have sworn to protect their citizens but instead arrest people for holding a funeral while allowing rioting, looting, arson, shootings and murders. Unbelievably, they order the police to stand by helplessly and watch this lawlessness; in fact, many of them want to do away with the police. These shameful elected officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution yet defy the laws of the land by creating sanctuary cities and states which refuse to deport child molesters, rapists, murderers and gang members. Instead, they put them back on the streets to menace the very citizens they have sworn to protect. They pander to the worst of the worst and consider it leadership.
Beware because they are coming, they will continue to vote Democrat, and they will ruin South Carolina just as they have ruined their home states.
Sherry Marnell
Pawleys Island
Fireworks
While cities all along the Grand Strand are cancelling fireworks displays due to concerns about budget and social distancing, now would be an ideal time for them to look into switching to less costly laser light shows, which patrons could enjoy from the safety of their cars (“‘No fireworks’ City of Georgetown cancels 4th of July firework celebration,” June 15).
Fireworks aren’t easy on the wallet, and they’re not easy on animals, the planet, or noise-sensitive individuals either. Animal shelters report an increase in lost animals in the days following fireworks displays, when terrified dogs and cats bolt from their homes in an attempt to escape the explosions. In areas where fireworks are set off, surfaces and groundwater frequently become contaminated with perchlorate—a carcinogen—in addition to being littered with unexploded shells, tiny pieces of plastic, and other debris that can harm wildlife. And the deafening booms can be upsetting to veterans, small children, and anyone with a sensitivity to loud sounds.
Laser light shows are safer, more humane, and can be changed and reused from one year to the next, providing a new and unique experience for spectators.
Peta Foundation
Georgetown‘s Generosity
As the 2019-2020 President of the Georgetown Lions Club, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Community of Georgetown. Since early in May, the Georgetown Lions Club has been collecting donations of non-perishable food and money which we then donated to both Helping Hands of Georgetown and The Salvation Army Food Bank of Georgetown. On selected Saturdays, we position ourselves in the parking lot outside the entrance to the Food Lion Grocery Store on either North Fraser or in Marysville. For the 6 weeks that we have been doing this, the generosity of the residents of Georgetown has allowed us to collect and donate more than 2600 pounds of food and over $1000 to these two organizations. We will continue to collect donations on two Saturdays each month alternating between the 2 stores. We applaud your past generosity and we hope for your continued support for this project. This is just one more reason that Georgetown should be recognized as: Number 1 in “USA Todays/10Best “Best Coastal Small Town” award.
THANK YOU, GEORGETOWN
Gary Stroud, Past President
Georgetown Lions Club