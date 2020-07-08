Letters to the editor: July 8, 2020

Grateful
With all of the bad media cops are getting I want to express my POSITIVE experience. I was involved and rear ended in a hit and run on 6/15/2020 at 5:40ish, my local sheriff and paramedics were there within 5 minutes, followed by the state trooper. By 7:36pm they found the man and arrested him. There are good cops and they are doing their jobs correct and serving people with compassion and diligence. The man was arrested for hit and run and DUI, so it obviously could of played out different. The state trooper who helped and got the man was officer Dill for South Carolina highway patrol, troop 5, Georgetown county. He called me with updates and made sure I was in the loop the entire time. Just wanted to make it aware that not all cops are bad.
Alyson Boyd
First Amendment
Read your article in the June 25th issue and totally agree the first amendment is crucial to the stability of an already shaky Republic. What concerns me is the very liberal leaning of most of today’s news organizations. For the privilege of collecting news information they must stick to the facts and not interpret to suit their agenda. Interpreting must be restricted to the editorial section distinguishable from basic news. The origin of liberal news organizations appears to stem from the views of educational institutions. Why are educational institutional institutions liberal? I would sure like to know. The youth of this country needs to understand the US Constitution and the reasons it was created and so far I see no evidence they are getting even a glimpse of what it really means.
David Smith
Garden City
Know your history
Dear Editor,
A big problem in our society is that people do NOT know their history, They do not fact check information they hear and so few eligible voters vote. So fear can ignite emotions based on false information.
MANY people who move to South Carolina are not fleeing other states because of high taxes, high crime rates, governmental corruption, and fiscal insolvency. Do you know the crime rate, corruption and fiscal issues here in SC? Do you know where SC stands in terms of education, transportation, health care and spousal abuse? Do you read about the crime in this state on a daily basis? How about other states?
Please stop stereotyping people by where they live, the color of their skin, the people they vote for, their heritage and we could go on and on with other examples. People MOVE (not flee) because of many reasons. Aging, health factors, tired of the weather (too hot or too cold); to be near loved ones, to change jobs or just to enjoy seeing other parts of the country (travel). People are even moving back to their previous states for better jobs or to be near family. The days of people staying in one place is unusual today even in this pandemic. And there are still people who do stay in one area because they love their state or town.
Stoking FEAR is an injustice to all who live in this country. To not acknowledge our prejudices and use them to put fear into others is unconscionable. Corruption exists all over. BUT SO DOES GOODNESS AND KINDNESS. We are human.
Know your history. Every state has been led by different parties throughout time both at the state and local levels. South Carolina has not always been Republican. New York has not always been Democrat. People who were in charge for many years were Republicans in NY. Dewey 11+ (1943 — 1954), Rockefeller 14+ years (1959 — 1973); and more recently Pataki 11+ years (1995 — 2006). They had their issues too with civil unrest and dealt with injustices and they had their critics. Excessive media coverage and crazy sound bites were not as prevalent and you didn’t have news 24/7 back then. Human beings are NOT perfect. So before you BLAME any party or person for anything, you must acknowledge that there is NO one party which has been solely in charge whether you are talking about our nation or the South or North. There is no one person who is without flaws. Our voting record as a nation is dismal. For far too long we have not met the needs of our brothers and sisters even though many consider ourselves Christians. Are our leaders practicing what they preach? In a pandemic when people are sheltering for months, minds can become filled with unfounded fears. Thinking rationally can take its toll on us. We do not need another civil war due to misinformation. People are hurting and rightfully so if you know history and acknowledge our humanness..
Best thing that could happen? 100% of the people who are eligible to vote would actually VOTE and there would be no voter suppression based on prejudice. Our leaders would NOT cut budgets related to voting and would make it easier for people to vote not more difficult. As voters we would vote based on the POLICIES and ACTIONS of a candidate; NOT on the sound bites, misinformation and special interest money that has more recently wormed its way into our society. FACT CHECK! Go to the politician’s actual web page; read what they propose and HOW they will accomplish their plans. Go to forums; talk to those who look to lead. Listen to THEIR actual voices — not those of others who come with their own prejudicial baggage. Then VOTE! Take your voting responsibility seriously. Understand others who are suffering.
Linda Cimadon
Murrells Inlet
Systemic racism
We often times hear the statement, “The System Is Broken”, but the reality is that the system is not broken. The system is working exactly the way it was designed to work, by the specific gender and race who originally designed it. I believe the foundations of our system were never meant to benefit black lives; this means that the system cannot be broken, but it does need reform. In my opinion there could be zero racists in the county, and the system would still disproportionately harm people of color. Indeed, systematic racism is historically embedded in our laws.
The war on drugs, voter suppression, stand your ground laws, home owners associations, and even things like funding schools and property taxes have all been used to uphold and sustain systemic racism. The system that we speak of is laced with a history of racism. By the time we had supposedly garnered “equality” it had already done its job and we as Black people were already infected for generations. The Black community was never able to properly build wealth and prosperity, and the impacts of systemic racism linger in today’s society.
To explain, let’s say that we are playing a game; “white men in America” created the game and therefore were able to play with no interruptions. They also got about a four hundred and seventy year head-start. Blacks are descendants of enslaved people who have played this game for some four hundred years, but all of their winnings from the game were immediately transferred to the white players. When blacks were finally freed from slavery and allowed play the game for themselves, laws of segregation and continued hate as seen in the massacre on Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma continued to prove that our system was meant for the success of white men. People of color have never had the same resources and opportunities as whites in this country.
Imagine if you played 400 rounds of the board game called Monopoly, and all of the money and wealth you acquired had to be given to a person who claims they own you as their property before you could even begin to play the game for your own gain and interest. This is our reality though, it is not a game. Our livelihood is tested on a daily basis. We are expected to deal with it all despite never receiving any true reconciliation for the centuries of systemic oppression and the generational trauma that we suffered, at the hands of our oppressors. Again my thoughts are that the system is not broken, it is functioning in its intended manner. Now that the issue of systemic racism is being highlighted it’s our job to work to rebuild and reform what Blacks spent generations building while enslaved.
In the age of social media it’s so easy to spread awareness and we are seeing just how much of an impact it can have. The unjustified deaths of George Floyd, Amaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, and many more have been amplified on a global platform provided by social media. This is one of the many modern ways that we as a community can make sure our voices are heard. George Floyd’s final words, “I can’t breathe” are resonating with Blacks all across the country that are plagued by systemic racial injustice, environmental and climate injustice, and the increasing disproportionate impacts of COVID19.
These topics are always heavy and difficult to tackle, but the conversation is a must. It’s okay to be uncomfortable, as this feeling only highlights the need for change. Everyone processes these topics differently, but I believe that the black community’s resilience is one of our strongest attributes. We matter, we are important, we want change, and until we get the justice and equity we deserve, we will be heard for many generations to come!
Avery Johnson
Georgetown
Decorations
I am a resident of the City of Georgetown, and I teach at Andrews High School. This allows me ample opportunity to observe both municipalities throughout the year. I want to congratulate the Town of Andrews on its seasonal Main Street decorations. At Christmas, the store windows are cheerfully painted with Christmas and winter scenes. As Sen. Tim Scott works to bring jobs to the rural areas of South Carolina, the actions of the people of Andrews send a very clear message that they are ready to welcome new industry to Andrews.
Dr. Paula Anderson, Principal of Andrews High School, arranged to have the class of 2020’s graduation pictures displayed on Main Street lamp posts, along with the American flag. What a beautiful recognition for these young folks who were unable to enjoy so many of the traditional senior year activities! The American flags remained on the lamp posts for the 4th of July.
I have to say I find Georgetown’s lack of Front Street decorations for the 4th of July a demonstration of a lack of foresight by its leadership. The Georgetown Business Association has done much to bring the region’s huge and profitable tourism industry to our ‘little jewel by the sea.’ Individual Front Street merchants did much to decorate for the 4th — kudos to them! I hope Georgetown’s leadership will draw inspiration from our good neighbor, the Town of Andrews.
Elizabeth McCall
Georgetown, SC
COVID-19 ordinances
Let’s face it…locals are not the cause of rising COVID-19 numbers. Yet, are asked to sport face coverings to protect tourism as it opens its doors to visitors who sheltered in with extremes SC did not do. Yet, here they come and when they go home, city managers get nasty letters exhorting our inability to control it “down there.”
Elected officials are compelled to do something and ordinances requiring face coverings becomes the norm. Feels the like the Wild West of the 1800s but now those without a face covering are the desperados.
A recent study in the NEJM wrote, “The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for wide-spread masking is a reflective reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.” Readers ask why? The public fails to act responsibly and act on sound advice.
Today, ordinances include enforcement. Ten years ago with H1N1 Pandemic, DHEC held briefings on the Emergency Health Powers for police, public official and health authorities. The topic of enforcement for NPI (non-pharmaceutical interventions), known as social distancing and face-covering failed to draw either curiosity or follow-up by those in attendance or elected officials that had delegated to “someone in charge.”
Today, cities add officers for drugs and gang activity but divert to enforce social distancing and face-covering usage. A lack of curiosity then; but today direct police to enforce ordinances based on mixed messages. Why? “Well, we gotta do something.”
Tom Russo
Myrtle Beach
Regarding Commentary “Listening” by Erin Spatz, 6/18/20
I have to say, I find it particularly astonishing that Ms. Spatz claims that she has never talked about racism because it never came up in her life! And that she never experienced it herself! (Well why would she, privileged white woman. Nobody thinks she’s going to steal something if she walks into a drug store.) And that she believes this is the “beginning of anti-racism.”
The beginning of anti-racism? Where has she been? She’s young, but certainly she was taught about the Civil War when she was in school. She must have learned some sense of history. What about learning about the civil rights movement in the 60’s and the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy. She never knew about racism? She lives in the South for goodness sake. Maybe under a rock!
Anyway, I digress, because I do realize upon reading, what a difficult column it was for her to write, and the topic to address. And if it took addressing it though her eyes and heart of a mother, then bless her for trying. “I am listening. I am learning. I am trying.” I do applaud her bravery for that.
re: Letter to the Editor, Unpardonable from Richard Hines, 6/25/20
“What does a Minneapolis police killing have to do with Robert E. Lee?” Mr. Hines asks. Certainly this man has no ability to connect the dots, and displays a pathetic face of apathy. Clearly he doesn’t understand the problem that his view of history and heritage is denigrating to all Black Americans, and exhibits a blind eye to what white Americans have done to Blacks since they were brought here as slaves. Not to mention the corruption of the police system in our country.
re: Letter to the Editor, Leadership from Sherry Marnell, 6/25/20
Ms. Marnell should be ashamed of herself, for her view of Democrats who are working for the good of the people. The fact that she clearly buys Trump’s view hook, line and sinker regarding deportation of hard-working people who have come into our country, doing jobs that Americans won’t do, is pathetic. She is the one who should “beware!” Left to the hands of Republicans, SC will go down the tubes, allowing racial injustice to continue, our beautiful shorelines to be ruined to off shore drilling, no conservation measures, and on and on.
WAKE UP PEOPLE!
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN SAID: “JUSTICE WILL NOT BE SERVED UNTIL THOSE WHO ARE UNAFFECTED ARE AS OUTRAGED AS THOSE WHO ARE.”
I do believe that Ms Spatz gets that now.
Respectfully submitted,
Nancy Tripp
Murrells Inlet