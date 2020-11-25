Insights to living

We all learned the background and historical setting in elementary school for our national holiday of Thanksgiving. The story of the Pilgrims and the Indians sitting down for a meal together to give thanks is well known. Their survival of the previous extreme and harsh winter in 1621, which was followed by a bountiful harvest, has been reenacted by scores of school children in plays each year.
On June 20, 1676, the governing council of Charlestown, Massachusetts, held a meeting to determine how best to express thanks for the good fortune that had seen their community securely established. By unanimous vote they instructed Edward Rawson, the clerk, to proclaim June 29 as a day of thanksgiving, our nation’s first. That proclamation is reproduced here in the same language and spelling as the original:
“The Holy God having by a long and Continual Series of his Afflictive dispensations in and by the present Warr with the Heathen Natives of this land, written and brought to pass bitter things against his own Covenant people in this wilderness, yet so that we evidently discern that in the midst of his judgements he hath remembered mercy, having remembered his Footstool in the day of his sore displeasure against us for our sins, with many singular Intimations of his Fatherly Compassion, and regard; reserving many of our Towns from Desolation Threatened, and attempted by the Enemy, and giving us especially of late with many of our Confederates many signal Advantages against them, without such Disadvantage to ourselves as formerly we have been sensible of, if it be the Lord’s mercy that we are not consumed, It certainly bespeaks our positive Thankfulness, when our Enemies are in any measure disappointed or destroyed; and fearing the Lord should take notice under so many Intimations of his returning mercy, we should be found an Insensible people, as not standing before Him with Thanksgiving, as well as lading him with our Complaints in the time of pressing Afflictions:
The Council has thought meet to appoint and set apart the 29th day of this instant June, as a day of Solemn Thanksgiving and praise to God for such his Goodness and Favour, many Particulars of which mercy might be Instanced, but we doubt not those who are sensible of God’s Afflictions, have been as diligent to espy him returning to us; and that the Lord may behold us as a People offering Praise and thereby glorifying Him; the Council doth commend it to the Respective Ministers, Elders and people of this Jurisdiction; Solemnly and seriously to keep the same Beseeching that being persuaded by the mercies of God we may all, even this whole people offer up our bodies and souls as a living and acceptable Service unto God by Jesus Christ.” (Prepared by Gerald Murphy (The Cleveland Free-Net - aa300). Distributed by the Cybercasting Services Division of the National Public Telecomputing Network (NPTN).)"
In 1863 President Abraham Lincoln, in the midst of a civil war that had divided our nation both politically and geographically, officially proclaimed the last Thursday of November as a day set apart for the national giving of thanks unto Almighty God. Lincoln lived to see only two such occasions.
Today our nation does not face a civil war; we are facing a political war of ideology which none of our forefathers or even we, ourselves ever imagined. It is destroying our nation in ways none ever foresaw. The politics and ideologies that once united our country are now pulling at our American fabric, tearing and rending this nation into something other “than one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” That seemingly has ceased for the moment.
After September 11, 2001, we saw our country; our people became united as we had not seen for a long time. Differences in politics and ideologies were set aside as we came together against a common enemy from outside of our country. Prayers for our country became a common occurrence no matter in which part of the country you were located. The hearts of many were turned to God for the fears and insecurities that we felt within ourselves.
There are other problems in our land today that seemingly are just as unforeseen as were the attacks on 911. I do not wish to get into the discussion of politics here. Just let me say that whatever view point you have about what is going on in our country today, back on that fateful day of 911, no one would have foreseen this great division of our people that we have in America today.
Just as we Americans united together in prayer in the days after 911 and on that first Thanksgiving Day afterwards for our country, so must we as Americans on this Thanksgiving Day continue to unite in prayer and give thanks to our Lord for all of His manifest blessings on our families and our nation as a people. We must continue to be united in prayer for one another and for the good of our nation. We must pray for our leaders, on the federal, state and local levels. We must thank God for His hand that is still protecting this country, for up to this moment no widespread calamity has befallen us. None of us knows or can see the future, but our God does. We need to pray and seek his face, and guidance in these difficult times our nation is going through. He has the answers we all need.
Psalms 136:1-3 says, “Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good. His love endures forever. Give thanks to the God of gods. His love endures forever. Give thanks to the Lord of lords: His love endures forever.”
May the joy and the peace and happiness of this Thanksgiving be upon you and your family. In the midst of all that is going on, may we each one take a moment and give true thanks and honor to the Lord our God for His blessings upon each of us. May we the people of this great country pause and pray and give thanks for His continued blessings upon our nation. May God bless you all and may God bless America!
Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Georgetown Times.