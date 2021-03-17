Insights to Living: Condolences and birthday wishes

A biker friend I knew from when I lived in Chicago had a birthday this past week. I was reminded of that by receiving his birthday notice on Face Book. So of course I wished him a happy birthday as I did with other friends whose birthday had popped up that same day.
I thought nothing further about it until the next day, when another one of my biker friends from there sent me a private message. In that message my friend Cal asked me if I was aware that our friend had committed suicide several years back. Of course I didn’t know or didn’t remember. This mutual friend had lost his daughter in a car accident and he never was able to get over that loss. So sad.
That incident caused me to start contemplating the fact that many of my friends that I have lost over the years still have their page on Facebook. Many of them were pastors I had gone to bible college with, but of course not all fell into that category. Some were friends from my high school years as well as just friends I had met through the years.
I guess I am getting old enough now to where that is going to be a more common occurrence as time passes by. Through the years I have often wondered why the loved ones of those who have passed on leave their family member’s page on Face Book. I guess it happens on other social media too. I don’t know. I’m only a member on Facebook so I can’t speak to the other social media. I guess family leave their family member’s page there as a type of memorial to them.
If that is the case I would think it would be good to put something permanent at the top of their page stating that it is a memorial page giving honor to them since they had passed away. I don’t know how or what that could do for the birthday notices that are sent out, but hey we can start somewhere.
I remember a lot of my friends that have passed away, but it is getting harder to remember those that I may not have know that long while they were here. The friend at the beginning of this column is a case in point. But maybe the wife and other family members like seeing the birthday wishes/remembrances that show up on their loved one’s page. That I do not know.
I know that shortly after Cal messaged me asking if I had remembered our friend was deceased, I began thinking about this friend’s widow and how she felt all these years later to see posts to her husband’s page wishing him a Happy Birthday or other comments. I don’t know. I’m not even sure if she still looks at those or not.
This is not an easy subject to write about, because there are really no right or wrong ways about this issue. It all depends on the family survivors and what they want. Death is never easy to deal with. I was a pastor, and as such I did more funerals than I want to think about. Counseling with the bereaved during the time of their loved one’s death and burial and even months or longer after the funeral was never an easy thing.
Of course I experienced what it was like to lose a loved one as well, with the passing of the mother of my children and wife of 28 years to cancer almost 22 years ago. My wife Kay, also lost her husband some 5 years before we met, so we are both aware of many of the issues involved with the passing of a close loved one.
I am reminded of this: “Some men die old at thirty. Others are children at eighty. The real fact is ‘We live in deeds, not years; in thoughts, not breaths; in feelings, not in figures on a dial. We should count time by heart-throbs. He most lives who thinks most, feels the noblest, acts the best; he whose heart beats quickest lives longest -- lives in one hour more than in years do some.’” The author of this is unknown to me, but someone passed it on to me during the time of my loss.
All I am saying is that we all react to the loss of our loved one’s differently. As a retired pastor I know this is true, and there is no set time frame in which we could say, all mourning for the lost loved one will end after a specific amount of time has passed. It doesn’t work that way.
I do know that many couples never talk together about plans for after the passing of their spouse. Other than possibly buying the burial plots, not much else is discussed. I would recommend that they should even go to the funeral home together and pick out the type of casket they might like or at least the approximate cost of it.
Now some readers might say well that’s fine for older couples, but we are young, we have time. Do you? How do you know that? Accidents, illnesses or any number of things could happen that were unseen ahead of time. I’ve even had to work with teenagers and grandparents through funeral preparations for the parents that were both killed in a car accident. Make your plans, so that any family member can follow through with them. They will certainly need all the help you can give them before the fact.
There are many scriptures that can give us hope for what will happen after we pass on. It is not all doom and gloom, especial if you know the Lord. John 11:25-26 25Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; 26and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?” There is hope.
Psalm 91 1He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
2I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
I know after I received the message from my friend about the birthday wishes I had sent, I began to think of many things along this line of death and dying. In fact I told my wife, that should I precede her in death, that she should make note of my death and passing on my Face Book page. Leave it there for some three months or so and then just close my page down after that. We talked about a few other relevant things and then as things seem to do when I’m involved in them, they turned light hearted, well, they turned silly.
Kay made the comment that when she passed, she knew her love for gardening would expand and grow in heaven, I laughed and said, “Yep and all the blue skies of earth would develop a greenish hew to them.” Then I added, “And when I die, there will be sounds of thunder on clear cloudless days, because I’ll be riding my Harley.” We both laughed and went back to the seriousness of doing what was next on our list to do.
Making plans for one’s death doesn’t have to be heartbreaking. If we make our plans and do them well, there will be less heart break for our loved ones who are left behind. God bless you all!
Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Georgetown Times.