Insights to Living: About credibility

I was looking through some old papers I had saved the other day and began reading a report from George Barna (www.barna.org). I had been a subscriber of his for some years to receive regular updates on his research. Mr. Barna is to the Christian Church world what George Gallop is to the rest of the world. He did surveys to find out the various aspects concerning the church, its impact on our world and culture or its lack of impact. Because of his annual surveys he did on the growth of the Christian church around the world, I first became aware of him in the early eighties when I was a missionary.
Now let me say that I learned long ago, that most people can take facts and figures and make them do or say what they want them to depending on the perspective of the manipulator of them. We are seeing this every day now, I believe more than we ever have before. A politician in favor of raising taxes may find that the latest poll shows that a majority of people are not in favor of raising taxes. Let’s say for this example 62% are not, and that 38% are in favor of raising taxes. To make his point and use the figures to his advantage he may say something like “Almost half of those polled are in favor of raising taxes.” He is right but…. The point being that in order to trust figures you must know who has gathered them and if they have an agenda and what that agenda is in reporting them. George Gallop as well as George Barna are recognized as trustworthy pollsters. What we have to be careful of is how other individuals or entities might use these organization’s polls to their own benefit.
Now on to what Barna’s poll that I read tells us. In his report from 2002 entitled “Surprisingly Few Adults Outside of Christianity Have Positive Views of Christians” he poses the question to those with no connection to the Christian faith as to how they feel about evangelicals, born again Christians, ministers and other types of people? Since I am a Christian, as well as a minister, now retired, I was very interested in rereading what this poll had to say in light of the world in which we are now living some eighteen years later. George Barna asked a national sample of adults who were not associated with Christian churches and found the following:
Of the people groups whose image was evaluated, ministers ranked second and born again Christians ranked third, but evangelicals came in tenth out of the eleven - trailing lesbians and lawyers, but beating out prostitutes. Only one-third of those who had no connection with Christianity had a favorable impression of born again Christians; just one-fifth felt positively towards evangelicals.
The more highly educated a person is without a Christian connection, the less likely he is to have a positive impression of Christians. The only group that received a “favorable” opinion from a majority of the non-Christian individuals was “military officers.” Fifty-six percent had favorable opinions of the group and just 6% had an unfavorable opinion. This is understandable in the light of the war on terrorism and 911 which was going on at that time. American patriotism was at its highest level in years, if not decades, right after 911.
Just less than half — 44% — said they had favorable opinions of ministers, with only 9% having a negative opinion of the group. Born again Christians ranked third, with one-third (32%) saying they had a favorable impression of the group, and half as many (17%) indicating an unfavorable impression.
In terms of the actual positive and negative percentages awarded to different groups, the study pointed out that less than half of the non-Christian public had a favorable impression of any of the three religious groups evaluated. Just 44% had positive views of clergy, only one-third (32%) had a positive impression of born again Christians and just one-fifth (22%) had a positive view of evangelicals.
We must remember that these statistics had to do with people who have no connection to Christianity. This is by no means the majority of people in the United States but rather a small minority, which I fear has grown in number in 2020. However, these people got their impressions of Christianity primarily from Christians.
The non-Christians in our country today are far more than they were in 2002 and we need to pay attention to the fact that these statistics have more than likely increased percentage wise contrary to the Christian world today in all of its aspects.
These non-Christians are not getting their impressions from inside the four walls of our churches but rather from the Christians after they have left the Sunday services. They get their understanding of Christianity from those Christians they work, play, shop and go to school with. (They even get a lasting impression from our driving habits.) In all fairness they also get their understanding from the printed and electronic media. The media, by the way, sometimes gets their own information from polls and statistics that may or may not have been skewed for their own agenda.
We read in John 3:19 NIV “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” Also in Matthew 5:14 NIV “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.”
So the question we must ask ourselves as Christians is this, “What kind of impression do we leave on the non-Christians that we know?”
That is an important question, for some of the people who have no contact with Christianity will never go to church to find out the truths that are there… unless they see something in the Christian’s life around them to make them want to go. Think of it, your life, your attitude, and your voice may be the only view of Christianity that can give a positive or negative opinion to those unconnected to Christianity. It is a weighty responsibility.
How credible is your Christianity? How credible is your witness and personal testimony?
We need these much more today than we did back in 2002, and part of the reason, if not the main reason is that as Christians we failed miserably then and probably only got worse as the years passed.
Brad Morris, a retired minister, originally from Georgetown, served as a pastor and then as a missionary in Costa Rica and Ecuador, can be reached at cbrad7777@gmail.com. He has been in ministry for 50 years and a columnist for 17 years, 13 of which have been for the Georgetown Times.